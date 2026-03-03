Cotie McMahon Named SEC Newcomer of the Year, First Team All-SEC

Cotie McMahon picked up two major SEC honors Tuesday and it’s hard to imagine a cleaner snapshot of just how quickly she’s changed things for Ole Miss.

McMahon was named the SEC Newcomer of the Year and First Team All‑SEC by the league’s coaches. One season in Oxford, and she already looks like one of the most impactful players the program has had in years.

McMahon arrived with an already impressive résumé. She was two-time All‑Big Ten First Team, Big Ten Freshman of the Year but transferring into the SEC is still a different kind of test.

Instead of easing in, she immediately became the engine of Ole Miss’ offense. She’s the first Rebel ever to win the league’s Newcomer of the Year award and the first Rebel to make First Team All‑SEC since Madison Scott and Marquesha Davis in 2024.

That’s not just a good debut. That’s a player stepping into a new league and playing like she’s been here her whole career.

Her numbers tell the same story.

McMahon is averaging 19.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.9 assists on 45.3 percent shooting. She’s been even better in SEC play, putting up 21.0 points per game, second‑best in the conference. She earned SEC Player of the Week three times during league action.

The volume of recognition she’s collected this season is almost its own stat line: 15 awards and watch lists, including finalist nods for the Naismith Trophy, Wooden Award, and Cheryl Miller Award.

That’s the kind of national attention that usually takes time to build. She did it in a matter of months.

And then there’s the scoring consistency. McMahon has 17 games with at least 20 points, which is tied for the third‑most in a single season by any Rebel and the most since 2009-10. She’s hit double figures in 29 games, also the most by a Rebel since 2009-10. She crossed the 600‑point mark in the regular‑season finale, becoming just the seventh Rebel ever to do it and the first since, again, 2009-10.

When you start showing up in record books that haven’t been touched in over a decade, it says something.

What stands out most, though, is how natural her impact has looked. Ole Miss didn’t have to reshape its identity around her. She just elevated what was already there.

She scores, she facilitates, she rebounds, she plays with pace, and she gives the Rebels a go‑to option in moments when games tighten up. For a one‑year stop in Oxford, McMahon has made it feel like she’s been part of the program’s core for much longer.

Ole Miss heads into the postseason next, but regardless of how March plays out, McMahon’s first season in Oxford already feels like one that will be remembered.

One year, two major SEC honors, and a long list of moments that show exactly why she made such an immediate difference.

2026 SEC Women’s Basketball Postseason Honors

Individual Awards

Scholar-Athlete of the Year – Karly Weathers, Alabama

Player of the Year – Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt

Freshman of the Year – Aubrey Galvan, Vanderbilt

Newcomer of the Year – Cotie McMahon, Ole Miss

Defensive Player of the Year – Raven Johnson, South Carolina

Sixth-Woman of the Year – MiLaysia Fulwiley, LSU

Coach of the Year – Shea Ralph, Vanderbilt

First Team

Liv McGill, Florida

Dani Carnegie, Georgia

Clara Strack, Kentucky

Flau’jae Johnson, LSU

Mikaylah Williams, LSU

Cotie McMahon, Ole Miss

Raegan Beers, Oklahoma

Joyce Edwards, South Carolina

Madison Booker, Texas

Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt

Second Team

Jessica Timmons, Alabama

Tonie Morgan, Kentucky

Grace Slaughter, Missouri

Raven Johnson, South Carolina

Tessa Johnson, South Carolina

Ta’Niya Latson, South Carolina

Madina Okot, South Carolina

Aaliyah Chavez, Oklahoma

Talaysia Cooper, Tennessee

Rori Harmon, Texas

Ny’Ceara Pryor, Texas A&M

All-Defensive

Clara Strack, Kentucky

Madison Francis, Mississippi State

Raven Johnson, South Carolina

Rori Harmon, Texas

Ny’Ceara Pryor, Texas A&M

All-Freshman