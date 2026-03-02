Ole Miss Women Earn No. 7 Seed, Look to Reset at SEC Tournament

The regular season ended on a sour note for Ole Miss women’s basketball, but the chance to shake that off is right around the corner.

No. 19 Ole Miss closed the year with four straight losses and a 1-5 stretch over its final six games. At 21-10 overall and 8-8 in SEC play, the Rebels earned the No. 7 seed in the 2026 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament and a first‑round bye. That spot may actually work in their favor based on the matchups ahead.

They’ll open against the winner of No. 15 Auburn and No. 10 Texas A&M. Ole Miss lost to the Aggies 66-58 in the regular‑season finale, but didn’t play poorly and should feel fine about seeing them again. And the Auburn matchup is even more favorable. The Rebels beat the Tigers 71-45 in Birmingham during Winter Storm Fern.

If Ole Miss advances, No. 2 seed Vanderbilt waits in the quarterfinals. The Rebels already beat the Commodores 83-75 in the first of those Birmingham games.

So, the immediate path includes two teams they’ve already handled and another they pushed to the wire. For a group that needs any spark it can find, that’s at least something to hold onto heading into Greenville.

Here’s the complete schedule for the SEC tournament this week in Greenville, S.C.

2026 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament

Wednesday, March 4 – First Round

10 a.m. – No. 9 Kentucky vs. No. 16 Arkansas

12:30 p.m. – No. 12 Florida vs. No. 13 Mississippi State

5 p.m. – No. 10 Texas A&M vs. No. 15 Auburn

7:30 p.m. – No. 11 Alabama vs. No. 14 Missouri

Thursday, March 5 – Second Round

10 a.m. – No. 8 Georgia vs. Winner Game 1

12:30 p.m. – No. 5 Oklahoma vs. Winner Game 2

5 p.m. – No. 7 Ole Miss vs. Winner Game 3

7:30 p.m. – No. 6 Tennessee vs. Winner Game 4

Friday, March 6 – Quarterfinals

11 a.m. – No. 1 South Carolina vs. Winner Game 5

1:30 p.m. – No. 4 LSU vs. Winner Game 6

5 p.m. – No. 2 Vanderbilt vs. Winner Game 7

7:30 p.m. – No. 3 Texas vs. Winner Game 8

Saturday, March 7 – Semifinals

3:30 p.m. – Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10

6 p.m. – Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12

Sunday, March 8 – Championship