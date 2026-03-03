Commodores Bring Potent Offense to Oxford for Tuesday Night Test

Ole Miss men’s basketball was able to finally end its 10-game losing streak last Saturday on Auburn’s home court.

The result didn’t change the outlook of the Rebels’ season, but it did allow them to exhale in relief and, maybe, build some positive momentum before the SEC Tournament. Once in Nashville for the tournament, anything can happen.

But that momentum might be short-lived with No. 22 Vanderbilt coming to Oxford almost a month after defeating Ole Miss by three points on the Commodores’ own court.

Here’s everything to know about Tuesday night’s game at SJB Pavilion.

The Opponent: Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt rolls into Oxford looking like a team that’s dangerous even when it’s wobbling a bit. The Commodores were the first SEC team to hit 20 wins this season and sit at 22–7 overall, 9–7 in league play, but they’ve dropped three of their last four — losses at Missouri and Tennessee, a home win over Georgia, and most recently a setback against Kentucky. Even with the slide, they’re still viewed as a top‑25 group, checking in at No. 22 in the Coaches Poll, No. 24 in the AP, and sitting 18th in the NET and 15th in KenPom.

This is one of the more balanced, high‑powered offenses in the conference. Four players average double figures, led by guard Tyler Tanner at 18.5 points per game, and they rebound by committee with Devin McGlockton pacing them at 6.8 boards. The biggest matchup problem is sharpshooter Tyler Nickel, who’s been one of the best perimeter threats in the country — 92 made threes at 40.9%, second in the SEC and among the national leaders.

Vandy’s efficiency numbers back up the eye test. They take care of the ball, share it well, and score in bunches:

Assist‑to‑turnover ratio: 1.73 (13th nationally)

Points per game: 86.9 (14th)

Free‑throw percentage: 78.2% (16th)

Blocks per game: 4.9 (20th)

Scoring margin: +12.4 (24th)

Turnover margin: +3.2 (26th)

Fewest turnovers per game: 9.6 (26th)

Even with the recent skid, this is a veteran, efficient group that can score from all three levels and punish mistakes. They don’t need long runs to flip a game, and they rarely beat themselves. For Ole Miss, it’s the kind of matchup where defensive discipline and limiting second‑chance looks matter as much as anything.

How to Watch: No. 22 Vanderbilt at Ole Miss

Who: No. 22 Vanderbilt Commodores (22-7, 9-7 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (12-17, 4-12 SEC)

When: 8 p.m., Tuesday

Where: SJB Pavilion, Oxford, Miss.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Vanderbilt leads the all-time series 81-49

Last Meeting: Vanderbilt 71, Ole Miss 68 (January 31, 2026)

Last time out, Rebels: def. Auburn, 85-79

Last time out, Commodores: lost to Kentucky, 91-77

Ole Miss Top Performers

Points: AJ Storr, 15.1 ppg

Rebounds: Malik Dia, 5.9 rpg

Assists: Ilias Kamardine, 112 (3.9 avg.)

Steals: Ilias Kamardine, 35 (1.2 avg.)

Blocks: James Scott, 32 (1.1 avg.)

Vanderbilt Top Performers

Points: Tyler Tanner, 18.5 ppg

Rebounds: Devin McGlockton, 6.8 rpg

Assists: Tyler Tanner, 152 (5.2 avg.)

Steals: Tyler Tanner, 69 (2.4 avg.)

Blocks: Jalen Washington, 40 (1.4 avg.)

Vanderbilt

Out

#0 Mike James

#1 Frankie Collins

Ole Miss

Out

#13 Kezza Giffa

Questionable

#88 Augusto Cassia

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Vanderbilt: -6.5 (-105)

Ole Miss: +6.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Vanderbilt: -285

Ole Miss: +230

Total