How to Watch Ole Miss vs North Alabama: TV Channel, Streaming, and Game Details

Ole Miss shook off the memories of Houston on Tuesday with a 7-1 win against Memphis that featured a pair of long balls from Judd Utermark.

Wednesday will offer him another chance to make significant progress in his chase for the Rebels’ all-time home run record against North Alabama.

The Lions don’t pose as large of a threat as what Ole Miss will face next week (vs. No. 10 Southern Miss, at No. 3 Texas), but they do have a pair of wins in the series. So, the Rebels can’t take this game lightly.

🚨Hit the batter's 👁️ Tip of the cap @JuddUtermark pic.twitter.com/s8wciWLKPO — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) March 4, 2026

Here’s everything to know about Wednesday night’s matchup.

The Opponent: North Alabama

North Alabama enters the weekend still trying to find its footing under fourth‑year head coach Jad Prachniak, who is looking for his first winning season with the Lions after a respectable conference showing in 2025 that ended with a third‑place finish at the ASUN Tournament.

The 2026 start has been uneven at 7-5: a sweep of Saint Louis suggested early momentum, but that was quickly undercut by a series loss to Southern Indiana that included a lopsided 20-1 defeat at home.

Offensively, the Lions lean heavily on Dylan Coleman and Nash Rippen, who have combined for nine of the team’s 17 home runs and 23 of its 69 RBI. Coleman has been the biggest extra‑base threat with three doubles, two triples, and a team‑leading five homers, while both hitters are sitting above .330 with OPS marks north of 1.100.

The midweek pitching picture has been far shakier. Jake Boynar and Nico Varlotta have handled those starts so far, but the results have been rough: just six combined strikeouts across four total innings and 13 walks, including Varlotta taking the loss in a 15-3 setback against UAB.

Weather Forecast

Two games in two days and both games should end up being played in great weather conditions. According to the National Weather Service, Wednesday in Oxford will be “partly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 10 mph.” The nighttime forecast isn’t much different with skies expected to be “partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph.”

How to Watch: North Alabama at Ole Miss

Who: North Alabama Lions (7-5) at Ole Miss Rebels (11-2)

When: 6:30 p.m., Wednesday

Where: Swayze Field, Oxford, Miss.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Ole Miss leads the all-time series 11-2

Last Meeting: Ole Miss 9, North Alabama 4 (April 23, 2024)

Last time out, Rebels: def. Memphis, 7-1

Last time out, Lions: def. Southern Indiana, 7-3

Pitching Matchup

TBA vs. RHP Marko Sipila (0-0, 9.00 ERA)

Sipila has made just one appearance for Ole Miss after transferring from San Diego State last offseason. He lone appearance came against Southeast Missouri and he threw 25 total pitches. In one inning of work, he allowed one run on one hit, two walks and a strikeout as part of a 13-3 win last week.

Ole Miss Batting Lineup

2B Dom Decker RF Tristan Bissetta 3B Judd Utermark 1B Will Furniss DH Collin Reuter CF Brett Moseley C Austin Fawley SS Brayden Randle LF Cannon Goldin