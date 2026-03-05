Weather Alters Weekend Plans As Ole Miss, Evansville Shift To Friday Doubleheader

It’s going to be a rainy weekend in Oxford, at least according to weather forecasts.

The National Weather Service gives Oxford a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms on Friday and the chances rise even higher as the weekend progresses.

That forecast has necessitated a schedule change for Ole Miss baseball’s weekend series against Evansville.

The Rebels will host the Purple Aces on Friday for a double-header at 3 p.m. The second game will begin 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Both games will be full nine-inning games and will stream on SECN+.

Plans for the series finale haven’t been finalized as both schools monitor the weekend weather forecasts. An update will be announced once the plan is finalized.

Tickets and parking for Friday’s game will be honored for game one of the doubleheader. Tickets for the originally scheduled Saturday game will be honored for game two of the doubleheader. If fans intend to leave between games, they will need to use Saturday’s parking for game two.

Ticket holders will use their current tickets for the rescheduled game times. New tickets will not be issued. All-in-one season tickets will not automatically update in your wallet between games. You will need to sign into your account from your mobile device on the Ole Miss Sports App or olemisstix.com to re-add game two to your mobile wallet.

This is the second time this week an Ole Miss game has been impacted by Mother Nature. Wednesday’s comeback win against North Alabama included a lighting delay that lasted 70 minutes. It didn’t slow down the Rebels’ comeback bid as the rallied from 4-1 to win 8-5 at Swayze Field.

“With the lightning delays, timing-wise, you know when it’s going to be, this was an easy one, because it really wasn’t that long,” Bianco said of the delay after Wednesday’s game .”And once we had the timer down and knew that they were pulling the top around 9:25, then you could kind of plan it. The rain’s more difficult when you just don’t know when it’s going to stop, and if it’s going to stop enough to pull the tarp. But you play baseball, you’ve done it your whole life. And these kids, it’s their first time that they’ve been in a rain delay (this season).

“We’ve been challenging before, because we knew this was a possibility, and that these are good things to practice. You can’t really practice them unless you run through them. But wet fields, wet balls, rain delays, guys that warmed up and had to sit down, so it’s good that you play this. Nobody loves them, but it’s good, because you’re going to have to go through this in the SEC.”