Judd Utermark Nearing Top Five on Ole Miss Career Home Run List

Several Ole Miss players opened the 2026 season with strong first‑month performances that have fueled the Rebels’ 14-2 start.

Among the bats that have taken off early, the hottest start may belong to third baseman Judd Utermark.

He’s been the kind of presence every lineup wants in the middle: reliable, dangerous, and consistent. The senior is hitting .328/.459/.879 with 23 RBIs and 10 home runs. Those are numbers that put him near the top of both the SEC and national leaderboards.

His 23 RBIs rank among the top five nationally, and his 10 homers have him second in the nation. If he can keep anything close to this pace through SEC play, both Ole Miss’ outlook and the program record book could shift in a hurry.

After Friday’s doubleheader against Evansville that saw him hit a home run in each game, Utermark sits at 39 career home runs, placing him alone in seventh all‑time at Ole Miss. His next three homers would move him into third, trailing only Tim Elko (46) and Kyle Gordon (48).

Nine home runs in 39 games? That’s well within reach. Utermark nearly broke the single‑season record last year with 22, and he may challenge Elko’s mark of 24 again this season.

Twelve home runs in 39 games? It’s not out of the question.

There’s a long way to go, and the SEC will test everyone’s numbers soon enough. But through the first month, Utermark has been exactly what Ole Miss needed and maybe a little more.

Here’s the current top 10 for career home runs at Ole Miss:

Ole Miss Career Home Run Leaders

Kyle Gordon – 48 Tim Elko – 46 Matt Smith & Matt Snyder – 41 Brad Henderson & Jacob Gonzalez – 40 Judd Utermark – 39 Kevin Graham – 38 Burney Hutchinson & Stephen Head – 37 David Dellucci & Michael Rosamond – 36

National Home Run Leaders

Will Gasparino, UCLA/Quinton Coats, Cincinnati – 11 Judd Utermark, Ole Miss/Daniel Jackson, Georgia – 10 Kollin Ritchie, Oklahoma State

Coats hit 3 HR during yesterday's doubleheader vs. UCSD, recording 7 RBI to help move Cincinnati to 12-4.

