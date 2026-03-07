Everything to Know About Ole Miss’ SEC Tournament Semifinal vs Texas

It’s not hard to figure out why some prognosticators were down on No. 24 Ole Miss entering the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament.

A four-game losing streak to end the season, half of which came against unranked teams, won’t get many people to pick the Rebels to go on a long tournament run.

But the streak didn’t effect Ole Miss and neither did the outside noise.

“The season has had a lot of ups and downs, and there’s a lot you can learn from both wins and losses,” SEC Newcomer of the Year Cotie McMahon said. “Right now our focus is what’s in front of us. Obviously we didn’t end the regular season how we wanted to, but it’s about what’s ahead and what we can learn from those losses. I think those lessons can help us make the run we want to make in this tournament and the next.”

Another Rebel who has played a big role in the Rebels’ two big wins against Auburn and Vanderbilt at the SEC Tournament echoed that sentiment.

“It’s about blocking out the noise and not letting it get to us,” forward Latasha Lattimore said. “One big thing we learned is that we need to play defense as a team from the jump — not just in the second half or the third quarter. We have to come out playing defense from the first possession. If that means pressure on the ball from the start, that’s what we’re going to do. The main lesson from those four losses was that when we play defense together as a team, everything else comes.”

It’s worked so far in Greenville, S.C. If it can work again, Ole Miss will play for a SEC Championship on Sunday.

But No. 4 Texas has its own formula, one that worked earlier this season against Ole Miss.

The road continues… Team 51 takes down 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝘁𝗼𝗽-𝟱 𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗺𝘀 for the first time in program history 🙌 #HottyToddy x #Give pic.twitter.com/eJmNR6YajN — Ole Miss Women's BB (@OleMissWBB) March 7, 2026

Here’s everything to know about Saturday night’s semifinal game.

The Opponent: Texas

Texas enters the matchup at 29-3 and ranked No. 4 in both the AP and Coaches polls. The Longhorns rank top‑10 nationally in several categories, including scoring margin, scoring offense, and field‑goal percentage.

Junior Madison Booker leads the way at 18.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 2.3 steals per game. She recorded a triple‑double earlier this season and remains the focal point of the offense. Behind her, Jordan Lee (13.2 ppg) and Kyla Oldacre (10.4 ppg) give Texas two more efficient double‑figure scorers.

Fifth‑year guard Rori Harmon runs the backcourt and is already the program’s all‑time assists leader with 932. She also averages 2.7 steals per game, ranking among the national leaders.

When Booker and Harmon are both in the lineup, Texas is 74–7, underscoring how steady the Longhorns have been with their core available.

How to Watch: No. 24 Ole Miss vs. No. 4 Texas

Who: No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels (23-10, 8-8 SEC) vs. No. 4 Texas Longhorns (29-3, 13-3 SEC)

When: 6 p.m., Saturday

Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Texas leads the all-time series 9-1

Last Meeting: Texas 67, Ole Miss 64 (January 4, 2026)

Last time out, Rebels: def. No. 5 Vanderbilt, 89-78

Last time out, Longhorns: def. Alabama, 83-60

Ole Miss Top Performers

Points: Cotie McMahon, 19.8 ppg

Rebounds: Christeen Iwuala, 8.4 rpg

Assists: Cotie McMahon, 102 (3.1 avg.)

Steals: Sira Thienou, 44 (1.6 avg.)

Blocks: Latasha Lattimore, 72 (2.2 avg.)

Texas Top Performers

Points: Madison Booker, 18.5 ppg

Rebounds: Madison Booker, 6.4 rpg

Assists: Rori Harmon, 201 (6.3 avg.)

Steals: Rori Harmon, 89 (2.8 avg.)

Blocks: Kyla Oldacre, 34 (1.1 avg.)

Student-Athlete Availability Report

Ole Miss

TBA

Texas

TBA

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Ole Miss: +14.5 (-114)

Texas: -14.5 (-114)

Total