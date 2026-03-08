Ole Miss Opens SEC Tournament Against Chris Beard’s Former Team

This season hasn’t come anywhere close to the expectations Ole Miss had after last year’s run to the Sweet 16. This year, they only run the Rebels will be on is a quick trip to Nashville for the SEC Tournament.

The Rebels only path to the NCAA Tournament is winning five games in five days and the tournament championship. But they can spoil the postseason hopes of other teams, starting with coach Chris Beard’s former team, Texas.

That game is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, but it won’t be the first time the Rebels and Longhorns have faced off this season.

Here’s what happened last time the two teams met.

THANK YOU SENIORS‼️ Due to overwhelming response, Regions Bank will continue providing complimentary tickets to tomorrow’s game while supplies last. Join us at 11 AM as we honor our deserving seniors. The ticket office opens at 10 AM.#HottyToddy x #Culture pic.twitter.com/u0vxkVHghV — Ole Miss Athletics (@OleMissSports) March 6, 2026

Last Meeting

Ole Miss made Texas sweat for most of the second half, but the Rebels couldn’t finish the job in a 79-68 loss Saturday at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

After falling behind early, Ole Miss opened the game with an Augusto Cassia three before Texas quickly settled in and took control.

The Longhorns stretched their lead to 29-13 with 5:36 left in the first half, but the Rebels steadied themselves and chipped away, heading into the break down 37-25.

The game flipped after halftime. Ole Miss came out firing, hitting its first five shots in a 12-4 run to pull within four.

Ilias Kamardine’s deep jumper made it 45-44, and moments later Eduardo Klafke buried a three to give the Rebels their first lead since the opening minutes. From there, the teams traded punches, neither leading by more than a possession for much of the half.

Tied 68-68 with under three minutes left, Ole Miss had a real chance to steal one on the road.

But Texas made the steadier plays down the stretch, stringing together stops and timely buckets to keep the Rebels’ comeback from crossing the finish line.

Here’s the full SEC standings and tournament schedule for the upcoming week in Nashville.

Final SEC Standings

1. Florida, 16-2

T2. Alabama, 13-5

T2. Arkansas, 13-5

T4. Vanderbilt, 11-7

T4. Tennessee, 11-7

T4. Texas A&M, 11-7

T7. Georgia, 10-8

T7. Missouri, 10-8

T7. Kentucky, 10-8

10. Texas, 9-9

11. Oklahoma, 7-11

12. Auburn, 7-11

13. Mississippi State, 5-13

T14. South Carolina, 4-14

T14. Ole Miss, 4-14

16. LSU, 3-15

SEC Tournament Schedule

Wednesday

Game 1: LSU vs Kentucky, 11:30 a.m.

Game 2: Mississippi State vs Auburn, 2 p.m.

Game 3: Ole Miss vs Texas, 6 p.m.

Game 4: South Carolina vs Oklahoma, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday

Game 5: Game 1 Winner vs Missouri, 11:30 a.m.

Game 6: Game 2 Winner vs Tennessee, 2 p.m.

Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs Georgia, 6 p.m.

Game 8: Game 4 Winner vs Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.

Friday

Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs Florida, 12:00 p.m.

Game 10: Game 6 Winner vs Vanderbilt, 2 p.m.

Game 11: Game 7 Winner vs Alabama, 6:00 p.m.

Game 12: Game 8 Winner vs Arkansas, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Game 13: Game 9 Winner vs Game 10 Winner, 12:00 p.m.

Game 14: Game 11 Winner vs Game 12 Winner, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday