How to Watch Ole Miss vs Alabama in the SEC Tournament Quarterfinals

Ole Miss continues its run in the SEC Tournament on Friday night in Nashville with a challenging matchup against one of the nation’s most explosive teams.

The Rebels take on No. 15 Alabama in the SEC Tournament at Bridgestone Arena, looking to build momentum after a 76-72 win over Georgia in their second round game. The Crimson Tide present a formidable challenge to Ole Miss, one that is familiar with Alabama winning the regular season meeting 93-74. Will it happen again? Or will the Rebels’ Cinderella run continue?

Here’s everything to know about the SEC Tournament quarterfinal game.

The Opponent: Alabama

The Crimson Tide are leading the nation in scoring with 92.1 points per game and they have won nine of 10 games since losing 100-77 to current SEC tournament top seed Florida on Feb. 1.

Alabama, which is projected as a No. 3 or No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament, has played the most difficult schedule in Division I, according to KenPom.

The Crimson Tide are led by guards Labaron Philon Jr. (21.5 points, 4.8 assists per game) and Aden Holloway (16.8 points, 3.9 assists). Philon was named to the five-man All-SEC first team, and Holloway made the third team. Forward Amari Allen (11.9 points, 7.0 rebounds) was named to the All-Freshman team.

How to Watch: Ole Miss vs. No. 15 Alabama

Who: Ole Miss Rebels (14-19, 4-14 SEC) vs. No. 15 Alabama Crimson Tide (23-8, 13-5 SEC)

When: 6 p.m., Friday

Where: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Alabama leads the all-time series 128-59

Last Meeting: Alabama 93, Ole Miss 74

Last time out, Rebels: def. Georgia, 76-72

Last time out, Crimson Tide: def. Auburn, 96-84

Ole Miss Top Performers

Points: Aj Storr, 15.2 ppg

Rebounds: Malik Dia, 5.7 rpg

Assists: Ilias Kamardine, 125 (3.8 avg.)

Steals: Ilais Kamardine, 44 (1.3 avg.)

Blocks: James Scott, 41 (1.2 avg.)

Alabama Top Performers

Points: Labaron Philon Jr., 21.5 ppg

Rebounds: Amari Allen, 7.0 rpg

Assists: Labaron Philon Jr., 130 (4.6 avg.)

Steals: Labaron Philon Jr., 34 (1.2 avg.)

Blocks: Aiden Sherrell, 65 (2.2 avg.)

Ole Miss

Out

#13 Kezza Giffa

Alabama

Out

#4 Davion Hannah

#10 Keitenn Bristow

#34 Collins Onyejiaka

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Ole Miss: +11.5 (-110)

Alabama: -11.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Ole Miss: +540

Alabama: -800

Total