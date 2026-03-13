SEC Baseball Opening Weekend: The Series That Matter Most

This weekend marks one of the most anticipated points of the college baseball calendar: the start of SEC play. And with every one of the league’s 16 teams entering with a winning record, the opening slate is packed with intriguing series.

Matchups between ranked teams are about to become routine. Some weekends may even deliver multiple top-five clashes. More importantly, the start of conference play is when the early-season storylines start getting tested.

Is Missouri really the team its record suggests after going winless in SEC play last season?

Is Vanderbilt slipping a bit? Was LSU’s recent 1-4 stretch just a temporary stumble?

How long can Texas keep its unbeaten run alive? Is Ole Miss truly great, or just solid?

Is Mississippi State a legitimate elite team? What about Kentucky? And where exactly do Texas A&M and Oklahoma fit into the picture?

And, of course, can Georgia keep hitting home runs at its current pace?

The questions go on and on.

Still, some series carry more weight than others. A few stand out as especially compelling this weekend.

No. 3 Mississippi State (15-2) at No. 5 Arkansas (12-5)

This one is an easy choice for the top spot.

Mississippi State has quickly shifted expectations under new coach Brian O’Connor. What looked like a bubble team in the preseason is now being talked about as a potential College World Series contender. So far, the Bulldogs have backed up that hype, with their only losses coming by a single run against No. 1 UCLA and No. 7 Southern Miss.

Arkansas, meanwhile, is still Arkansas. The Razorbacks have been one of the SEC’s most reliable powers over the past decade, and they usually don’t hit rough patches until much later in the year. That said, losses to Arkansas State, UT-Arlington, and Stetson (twice) have raised some eyebrows. Is this the usual dominant Arkansas team, or one that’s a little more vulnerable than usual?

It Just Means More. pic.twitter.com/5lTxyM0396 — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) March 12, 2026

Ole Miss (15-3) at No. 2 Texas (16-0)

The intrigue here centers mostly on Ole Miss.

On paper, the Rebels check a lot of boxes. Their pitching staff looks strong, the lineup has plenty of pop, and their RPI sits in the top five. But they’re still searching for their first win against a ranked opponent, sitting at 0-2 so far, which leaves their true standing in the SEC somewhat uncertain.

Texas, on the other hand, is still unbeaten but hasn’t faced the toughest schedule to this point. This series could be a real test. Will Ole Miss’ high-end pitching finally slow the Longhorns down, or will Texas prove its perfect start is about more than just the schedule?

it’s baseball time in Texas, y’all! pic.twitter.com/HIVUTi18LX — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) March 13, 2026

No. 13 LSU (13-5) at Vanderbilt (11-7)

This series might be the most puzzling of the bunch.

LSU, the defending national champion, just endured a 1-4 week. That stretch included losses to Northeastern (13-10), Louisiana Lafayette (7-2), and a series defeat to Sacramento State, all coming shortly after another loss to McNeese.

So what’s going on in Baton Rouge? Is this just a temporary slump, or something more concerning?

Vanderbilt hasn’t had a smooth start either. The Commodores scheduled a tough nonconference slate, playing five games against Power Four opponents plus UC Irvine. A 1-5 record against that group isn’t ideal, but none of those losses are particularly embarrassing. However, defeats to Central Arkansas and North Dakota State raise a few questions.

By the end of this weekend, we should have a better idea of where both teams really stand.

Honorable Mention: No. 6 Auburn (14-2) at Missouri (15-2)

Yes, Missouri again. Seriously though, is Missouri actually good?