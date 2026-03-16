Ole Miss Sets Official Visit With Top Mississippi Defensive Back After Decommitment

Ole Miss has not treated Trae Collins’ decommitment as the end of the story.

If anything, the Rebels have spent the offseason making sure the Ridgeland safety knows the door in Oxford is still wide open. Collins backed off his pledge last November after Lane Kiffin left for LSU, but Pete Golding and his staff never let the relationship fade.

“Ole Miss, I want to thank you and your staff for the opportunity to be a part of your program and for believing in me throughout the recruiting process,” Collins wrote in a social media post about his decision to reopen his recruitment.

“After careful consideration, I’ve decided to decommit and reopen my recruitment to explore other opportunities that I feel are the best fit for my future, both academically and athletically. I truly appreciate everything you’ve done for me and wish the team success moving forward.”

Collins is one of the top prospects in Mississippi for the 2027 class and checks in as the No. 20 safety nationally. He is coming off a strong junior season with 55 tackles, 10 pass breakups, five interceptions and a pair of tackles for loss.

At 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, he has the size and production that make him a priority for just about everyone recruiting the state.

Now that he is fully back on the market, his spring and summer schedule reflects that.

Collins has lined up a busy run of official visits, starting with Arkansas on May 29. Tulane follows June 4 through 6, then Ole Miss gets its shot June 12-14. Mississippi State hosts him the next weekend, and Georgia Tech and Miami are also expected to get visits once dates are finalized.

For Ole Miss, that mid‑June weekend is a big one.

Golding and the staff have been working to stay in the mix since Collins reopened his recruitment, and getting him back on campus for a multi‑day stay gives them a real chance to reset the conversation.

The Rebels are stacking major visitors throughout the offseason as they try to build momentum in the 2027 cycle, and Collins remains one of the names they would love to bring back into the fold.

Nothing is settled yet, but Ole Miss has kept itself in the race.

Now it is about making the most of that June visit and showing Collins why they never stopped recruiting him in the first place.