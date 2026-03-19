For One Night, Ole Miss Looked Like Itself Again

After another SEC weekend that felt a little too familiar, Ole Miss just needed to breathe again.

Needed something to settle the noise, steady the ground, and remind itself that the season isn’t defined by a rough two‑week stretch. Wednesday night did exactly that.

The Rebels beat Louisiana Tech 5-1 at home, and while it won’t erase the 0-6 start in league play, it was the kind of game they had to have.

A clean, confident win. A night where the swings looked freer, the pitching looked settled, and the pressure didn’t feel like it was sitting on everyone’s shoulders.

Emilee Boyer set the tone right away, striking out four straight to open the game. It’s hard to ask for a better reset than that. And once the offense got rolling in the second inning, thanks to a Cassie Reasner double and a Taylor Roman homer, Ole Miss finally looked like a team playing on its own terms again.

The home run parade didn’t stop there.

Kennedy Bunker opened the third with a solo shot, and after an error extended the inning, Madi George unloaded her ninth homer of the year to push the lead to 5-0.

Ball Bye🤭🖐️ Madi George hits her 9th home run of the season!@madilynn_george X #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/X0YrNvRpnZ — Ole Miss Softball (@OleMissSoftball) March 18, 2026

For a team that’s been grinding for runs in SEC play, seeing the ball leave the yard three times had to feel like a deep exhale.

Boyer handled the rest. Even when Louisiana Tech clipped her for a solo homer in the fifth, she didn’t budge. Nine strikeouts, a complete game, and the kind of outing that settles a dugout.

None of this fixes the SEC record, and no one in Oxford is pretending it does. But sometimes you just need to stop the slide, grab a win, and remember what it feels like to control a game from start to finish. Ole Miss did that Wednesday.

Now comes the hard part again: No. 4 Oklahoma rolls into town this weekend.

But at least the Rebels walk into that series with something they didn’t have a few days ago: a little momentum, and a reminder that they can still punch back.