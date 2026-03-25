Ole Miss Quarterback Commit Becoming Priority Target for Multiple Programs

Ole Miss commit Keegan Croucher has seen a meteoric rise in his recruiting status and is now in the conversation for best high school quarterback.

The Rebels have held a verbal commitment from the Chattanooga Baylor School quarterback since last October. He kept the commitment even after the tumultuous exit of Lane Kiffin to LSU.

Putting a bow on @Elite11 Atlanta… We take a look at our @247Sports Alpha Dog, four-star quarterback @KeeganCroucher. @247Hudson’s thoughts on his performance, as well as @TomLoy247’s take on his recruitment.@TaylorKorn_ did an outstanding job on this video. pic.twitter.com/uxGjUf5zPH — 247Sports Recruiting (@247recruiting) March 10, 2026

But the last couple of months has seen an uptick in reports about other schools looking to try and flip Croucher’s commitment. Kentucky and Georgia have been the two most widely reported programs recruiting him, but another program has entered the picture and it is an interesting one.

According to Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong, Indiana, the defending national champions, are heavily recruiting Croucher and already have a visit scheduled with Croucher.

“Yea Indiana has been on me for a really long time,” Croucher said to Wiltfong. “They were my first ever offer. (Quarterbacks coach Tino) Sunseri who is back now was the first coach who ever recruited me. So, I’ve known the staff for about two years.

“What they did this year was amazing, and they are only continuing to grow.”

Considering what Hoosier’s coach Curt Cignetti has done turning a Big Ten bottom-feeder into a national powerhouse, Indiana bringing Croucher in for a visit has to cause some nervousness in Oxford.

However, Croucher still spoke glowingly about Ole Miss and new coach Pete Golding to Wiltfong. He recently made a visit to Oxford this past weekend.

“My Ole Miss visit was really good,” Croucher said. “Had a great time per usual. Ole Miss is in a great direction under Coach Golding. He’s a guy that everyone wants to play for. He cares about his players.

“Getting to know (new offensive coordinator John David Baker) has been awesome,” Croucher said. “Spent a lot of time with him this weekend.

“Every time I’m down there I just always have a great time. The people are amazing and I think that’s what makes it special.”

Croucher will be back at Ole Miss for his official visit April 24-26. But this upcoming weekend will see him head to Lexington, Ky. to visit new coach Will Stein and the Wildcats.

“ I think just my relationship I have with both Coach Stein and (offensive coordinator Joe Sloan),” Croucher said. “They have been in constant communication with me for awhile. When Coach Stein was at Oregon they were recruiting me very hard.”

So, the waiting game continues. Ole Miss is still the leader to sign Croucher, but the Rebels sure wouldn’t mind if December hurry and got here to make it official.