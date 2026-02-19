Georgia and Kentucky Lurking as Ole Miss Works to Hold Keegan Croucher

Ole Miss has spent some time this recruiting cycle trying to flip other school’s recruits, but the reality of modern recruiting is pretty simple. If you’re going to play that game, you’d better be ready to defend your own recruits.

And right now, Keegan Croucher is one of those commitments the Rebels have to keep a close eye on.

Croucher committed to Ole Miss last fall, and nothing about that pledge has looked shaky publicly. He talks about Oxford the way coaches want recruits to talk about Oxford.

”Ole Miss jumped out to me right away,” Croucher told Rivals. “The offense they have and built was the first intriguing thing about them. My first visit down there went as expected and was amazing. Getting to know the coaches and the staff down there was awesome. Everyone down there is awesome. They have amazing hospitality and are very respectful.”

He’s said all the things that usually signal a stable commitment. But he’s also a Top‑15 quarterback in the 2027 class, and that means the phones don’t stop ringing just because he picked a school.

Georgia and Kentucky haven’t backed off, and they’re not pretending otherwise. If anything, they’ve turned up the communication since his transfer to Baylor School in Tennessee, where he’s expected to have a big senior year.

This is the trade‑off for Ole Miss. When you chase flips, push into other regions, and try to pry loose players who’ve already made decisions you’re going to get that same energy back.

Programs don’t just sit quietly while you raid their boards. They circle yours and see who they can shake loose.

Croucher is the kind of player who draws that attention. He’s 6‑foot‑3, athletic, polished, and still climbing. He’s already played in two different regions of the country. He’s got the frame and the arm that make quarterback coaches perk up. And he’s heading into a season where he could easily rise even higher.

That’s why Ole Miss is still the team to beat, but also why the Rebels can’t relax.

Croucher’s own words make it clear why he committed in the first place. He loved the offense. He loved the staff. He loved the feel of Oxford. He believes the program can develop him into an SEC‑level quarterback. None of that has changed. But the offseason is long, and quarterback recruiting never really settles.

So while Ole Miss continues to push for flips elsewhere, it’s also doing the quieter, less glamorous work of holding onto the guys it already has and Croucher is at the top of that list.