Court shuts down NCAA, locks In Ole Miss’ starting QB for season

The road to the 2026 college football season just got a lot clearer in Oxford.

The Mississippi Supreme Court denied the NCAA’s appeal Friday, effectively locking in Trinidad Chambliss as the starting quarterback for the Rebels.

It’s the final procedural chapter in a legal fight that started with a denied medical waiver and ended with a state court telling the NCAA it got it wrong.

The NCAA had sought an interlocutory review — a fast-tracked appeal — of a February injunction originally granted by Chancery Court Judge Robert Whitwell.

The organization was hoping to get a ruling on the books before Ole Miss kicks off its 2026 season. Instead, the court declined, and the Rebs’ quarterback situation is now officially settled.

Whitwell’s original decision didn’t just rule against the NCAA — it was direct and didn’t leave a lot of wiggle room.

He wrote the NCAA ignored medical evidence and acted in bad faith, and that blocking Chambliss from another year of eligibility would cause “irreparable harm.”

That’s the kind of language that tends to stick on appeal.

What the fight was about

Chambliss filed for a medical redshirt tied to his 2022 season at Ferris State, where he said severe respiratory issues, including tonsillitis, mono and sleep apnea, kept him off the field.

The NCAA denied the waiver multiple times, a decision Whitwell ultimately said didn’t hold up under scrutiny.

ESPN analyst Peter Burns told the Ole Miss Spirit the situation was never as complicated as the NCAA made it seem.

“This wasn’t like a Joey Aguilar situation where if you allowed it, suddenly every junior-college player in the country would try the same thing,” Burns said. “Trinidad had a legitimate medical reason. I thought the judge did a really good job explaining why the ruling went the way that it did.”

On3 national analyst Andy Staples said Whitwell’s original ruling was essentially written to withstand exactly the kind of challenge the NCAA just tried.

“The reason that hearing went the way it did was to basically inoculate it against an appeal,” Staples said. “The judge spelled out exactly where he thought the NCAA decided unfairly against Trinidad Chambliss.”

What Chambliss did on the field last year

For anyone who watched the Rebels’ program-record 13-win season and their run to the College Football Playoff semifinals, this ruling just confirms what was already on display every Saturday.

Chambliss threw for 3,937 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2025, finishing third in program history in both passing yards and total offense at 4,464 yards.

He also collected the eighth-most votes for the Heisman Trophy. No small thing for a player who was fighting off a legal challenge just to stay eligible.

Ole Miss opened spring practice Friday, and Chambliss is already generating serious national buzz heading into the new season.

ESPN has him among its way-too-early Heisman Trophy candidates, alongside running back Kewan Lacy. On3 and other national media outlets have gone a step further, naming Chambliss, Lacy and kicker Lucas Carneiro as preseason All-Americans.

The Rebs will close out spring ball with ‘Meet the Rebels’ on April 25 before turning attention toward a marquee opener.

Ole Miss faces Louisville in the Music City Kickoff on Sept. 6 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, a stage big enough to match the expectations now surrounding this program.

With the legal dust settled, the conversation can shift from courtrooms back to the field.

If last season was any indication, Chambliss has plenty more to say once he gets there.