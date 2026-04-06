Who’s Leaving, Who’s Staying: Ole Miss Portal Tracker Breakdown

March Madness hasn’t been confined to one month for a while, and it’s not about to stop now that the final game is played.

The NCAA women’s transfer portal opened Monday, and the men’s portal opens Tuesday. As of 10 a.m. Monday, the women’s portal already had more than 900 entries. That number is only going to rise, and hitting 2,000 isn’t unreasonable. The men’s side will likely be even wilder.

The transfer portal opened 11 hours ago. There are more than 900 entries. https://t.co/zR1KbdZtK6 — Talia Goodman (@TaliaGoodmanWBB) April 6, 2026

Both Ole Miss programs are expected to be active. The women’s team entered the offseason with only five players who still had eligibility, and the men’s roster was always headed for turnover after a disappointing year.

So far, only the women can officially enter the portal, and there haven’t been any surprises.

Ole Miss already announced that guard Sira Thienou is returning, which was the most important decision on the board. Two others (J’Adore Young and Tianna Thompson) are expected to enter, though neither has officially appeared in the database yet.

On the men’s side, the only widely reported Rebel planning to enter is Eduardo Klafke. But OM Spirit’s Ben Garrett is reporting that Corey Chest, Hobert Grayson IV and Koren Johnson are also expected to hit the portal.

There’s movement on the coaching front as well. CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reports that Wes Flanigan is headed to Georgia Tech, and The Portal Scoop reports that Al Pinkins is in talks to join NC State’s staff.

If Pinkins leaves, his son Patton becomes a name to watch. The freshman had a strong first season and is someone Ole Miss should work hard to keep.

The Rebels do have one key returner locked in: Ilias Kamardine’s new deal was announced last week.

So buckle up. The games may be over, but the madness is just getting started.

Ole Miss Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker

Men

Outgoing

Corey Chest, F, 6-8, So.

Hobert Grayson IV, G, 6-4, Sr.

Koren Johnson, G, 6-1, Jr.

Eduardo Klafke, G, 6-5, So.

Women

Outgoing