Ole Miss Holding Its Ground in Loaded Recruiting Battle with SEC Giants

If you’re looking for a snapshot of where Ole Miss stands in national recruiting these days, Mitchell Turner’s spring tour is a pretty good place to start.

The four‑star defensive lineman from Louisville has spent the last month bouncing between Alabama, Texas, LSU and other national powers. And Ole Miss is right there in that top group.

That’s not a small thing. It’s also not surprising anymore.

Turner has taken a steady, deliberate approach this spring, trying to get a real feel for each program before he makes a decision.

“I’ve been getting out and seeing a lot of schools,” he told Rivals. “Just trying to learn as much as I can before I make a decision.”

Alabama is setting the pace. That’s what Turner said to Rivals’ Chad Simmons and Texas has made a strong push.

But Ole Miss is firmly in that mix, and that’s become the norm under Pete Golding. Competing with Alabama and Texas for elite defensive prospects isn’t some new frontier for him. It’s the job he lived every day as Alabama’s defensive coordinator.

And Turner has noticed the consistency coming out of Oxford.

“I’ve been to Ole Miss a lot,” he said. “Coach Joyner recruits me really hard, and Coach Moncrief stays on me too. They hit me up all the time.

“The consistency stands out. They produce defensive linemen and do a good job with in‑state players.”

That’s the kind of message that keeps Ole Miss in the conversation with programs that have been recruiting at the top of the sport for decades. Turner has seen the Rebels for games, practices, and now multiple spring visits. Familiarity isn’t the issue. It’s one of the reasons they’re still in this.

Texas impressed him on his first visit. Alabama has the early lead. LSU and Mississippi State are still pushing (because what Ole Miss recruiting story doesn’t include one or both of them).

It’s a crowded field, but Ole Miss is exactly where it needs to be heading into official visits.

Turner will be in Oxford on June 5‑7, right in the middle of his official visit schedule. That’s a prime spot and close enough to the decision window to matter, early enough to set the tone.

And Turner has been clear about what will ultimately drive his choice.

“I’m a big relationships guy,” he said. “That’s going to be the main thing for me. I want to go somewhere I trust the coaches and feel comfortable.”

That’s the lane where Ole Miss has built its momentum under Golding — steady communication, clear development plans, and a staff that has recruited this level of player before.

Being in the top group with Alabama and Texas isn’t a surprise anymore. It’s the expectation. Now the Rebels get their shot in June to turn that position into something more.