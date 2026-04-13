Ole Miss in the Mix as 2027 Running Back Nears Commitment Decision

Jeremiah Dent has been busy sorting through visits, offers and attention, but the 2027 running back from Marion, Arkansas already knows the answer to the biggest question in his recruitment.

Dent told Rebels247’s Tyler Komis he has made up his mind and expects to announce his commitment in the first week of May.

That doesn’t mean he’s shutting things down. Dent still plans to take several visits this spring and summer, both to confirm what he already believes and to keep his options open in case something changes.

Ole Miss remains firmly in the mix and is expected to have a hat on the table when he makes his choice.

“That school’s got to have people willing to work, willing to let another man eat,” Dent said of the school he’ll choose. “A team that’s going to be able to come together and just say okay, we want to win a national championship. Aren’t any individual goals, no arguing at practices, just uplifting everybody. Then coaches who are committed, who are willing to learn if they make a mistake. You got to take accountability. I look for something like that.”

Dent added that his commitment “won’t necessarily shut down” his recruitment because “anything can happen,” but he feels the timing is right.

For now, he has a full slate of trips ahead. Dent is scheduled to visit Vanderbilt on April 11, Arkansas on April 16 and again May 29-31, North Carolina on June 5-7 and Auburn on June 19-21. He also hopes to return to Ole Miss before the end of the month after last visiting Oxford during the fall.

Dent is one of the most productive players in Arkansas and one of the more versatile backs in the 2027 class. As a junior, he rushed for 1,057 yards, added 490 receiving yards and scored 22 total touchdowns.

At 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds, he’s ranked by 247Sports as the No. 50 running back in the cycle and the No. 2 overall prospect in Arkansas. The 247Sports Composite lists him as the No. 539 national recruit, No. 39 running back and No. 2 player in the state.

Jeremiah Dent 6’ 195 Marion HS, AR is no doubt one of the top RB prospects in the nation. Averaged a first down a Carry in 2025 and scored 18 TDs. All around back who can run, catch and block.@jeremiahd2027 I give him a 4*+ rating. Terrific balance, strength, moves and vision. pic.twitter.com/igG2F8TAq7 — Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) March 23, 2026

Ole Miss has been steady in its pursuit, and Dent has taken notice of how the program has handled the transition from Lane Kiffin to Pete Golding.

“What stands out is how they’re doing everything and how they took a step forward after their head coach went over to LSU,” Dent said. “They’re still progressing. They aren’t taking a step back and saying okay, Lane Kiffin and what everybody’s saying on social media. They’re worried about themselves and improving. With all the distractions going on, they just want to improve. It really stuck out to me.”

Dent’s relationship with new running backs coach Frank Wilson has also become a major factor.

“The relationship has grown tremendously,” Dent said. “I really like what Frank Wilson’s doing with all the running backs there. He’s been in the game for a little while. Everything relies on action. That’s why I take spring visits and see how they act on part of their words.”

Golding has made an impression as well.

“He’s just a person who feels like if you’re around him, you would be motivated to do more,” Dent said. “He just wants his players to work and truly go after their goals.”

Class of 2027 RB Jeremiah Dent had some strong reps at UA Next Camp in Dallas @JeremiahD2027 The Marion (AR) back showed what he can do as a receiver out of the backfield 🔥 #UANext pic.twitter.com/VnryaNUApI — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) March 7, 2026

Dent may already know his decision, but Ole Miss remains in the picture as he moves toward an early May announcement.