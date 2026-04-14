How to Watch No. 22 Southern Miss vs. No. 25 Ole Miss: Time, TV, Pitching Matchup

Tuesday’s matchup with Southern Miss brings a familiar in-state test, and it’s one that should feel competitive from the start.

The Golden Eagles arrive with a strong record and a lineup that can do damage, even if they’ve cooled off a bit in recent weeks.

Ole Miss, meanwhile, is coming off a solid win and looks to carry that momentum into another ranked showdown.

With steady bats on both sides and an interesting midweek pitching setup, this game has the feel of one that could swing late. Add in good weather and a hitter-friendly breeze, and it sets up nicely.

Rebs in the rankings 📈 pic.twitter.com/1gmuF9WulK — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) April 13, 2026

The Opponent: Southern Miss

Southern Miss comes into Tuesday at 25-11 and ranked as high as No. 20 by Baseball America. The Golden Eagles haven’t quite matched the early-season surge that followed their opening-day loss to UC Santa Barbara — an 11-game win streak that included four Power Four wins and a run-rule over Alabama — but they’re still dangerous. Since the last meeting with Ole Miss in March, though, they’ve cooled off and are coming off a series loss to unranked Louisiana.

At the plate, Southern Miss has four regulars hitting above .300 heading into Week 10, led by senior outfielder Joey Urban. He’s batting .324 through 36 starts in his second season after transferring from Butler and has added nine home runs. Kyle Morrison is the only Golden Eagle with more, sitting at 11, and those two have combined for 63 RBI. Davis Gillespie and Seth Smith round out the .300 group.

On the mound, Southern Miss has used a different starter in each of its last four midweek games, and that trend probably continues Tuesday. The projected arm is freshman right-hander Bruce Littleton, a 6-foot-2 product of Vestavia Hills, Alabama. All 10 of his appearances have come out of the bullpen, including a win in his college debut against Alabama. He carries a 1.04 ERA with 14 strikeouts.

Pitching Matchup

RHP JP Robertson vs. LHP Bruce Littleton

Robertson: 2-1, 3.71 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 17 IP, 17 H, 9 R, 7 ER, 9 BB, 24 SO, .270 Opp. BA

Littleton: 1-0, 1.04 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, 8.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 14 SO, .138 Opp. BA

Ole Miss Batting Lineup

TBA

Southern Miss Batting Lineup

TBA

Weather Forecast

Inclement weather won’t be a factor Tuesday night at Trustmark Park in Pearl. The National Weather Service forecast call for “sunny, with a high near 85. South wind around 10 mph,” during the day and “mostly clear, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph” at night.

That wind might have an impact that’ll help Ole Miss launch home runs since the wind will be blowing towards the outfield.

How to Watch: No. 22 Southern Miss vs. No. 25 Ole Miss