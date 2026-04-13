Ole Miss Climbs in Rankings After LSU Sweep, Strengthens NCAA Resume

Ole Miss had to break out the broomsticks this weekend against LSU with a series sweep of the defending national champions.

The Rebels won 6-3, 12-2 and 8-7 this weekend against LSU and will do something it hasn’t done this season: stay ranked for longer than a week.

After re-entering the top 25 rankings in D1Baseball.com’s last week, Ole Miss has remained there and has moved back into Baseball America’s top 25.

Ole Miss is ranked No. 25 by D1Baseball.com and No. 24 by Baseball America. It also is ranked No. 13 in the NCAA RPI, putting it in a position to host a NCAA Regional in May.

Here’s what Baseball America wrote about the Rebels.

“After falling out of the Top 25 two weeks ago following a sweep by rival Mississippi State, Ole Miss has now won seven of its last eight and went 4-0 in Week 9. The Rebels opened with an 11-1 run-rule win over Alcorn State before sweeping LSU.

“Sophomore Owen Paino went 5-for-12 with a double, two home runs and eight RBIs, leading the Rebels in total bases for the week.”

Here are the complete top 25 rankings released Monday morning, as well as the updated top 30 in NCAA RPI.

D1Baseball Top 25

UCLA (33-2) Georgia Tech (30-5) North Carolina (30-6) Texas (27-7) Georgia (29-8) Oregon State (28-7) Coastal Carolina (26-9) Florida State (24-11) Virginia (26-11) Texas A&M (27-7) Alabama (26-11) Southern California (30-7) Auburn (24-11) Oklahoma (24-11) West Virginia (24-8) Arkansas (24-13) Mississippi State (26-10) Kansas (26-10) Oregon (26-10) Florida (27-10) UCF (20-12) Southern Miss (25-11) Arizona State (26-11) Boston College (26-12) Ole Miss (26-11)

Baseball America Top 25

UCLA (33-2) Georgia Tech (30-5) North Carolina (30-6-1) Texas (27-7) Oregon State (28-7) Auburn (24-11) Florida (27-10) Georgia (29-8) Texas A&M (27-7) Southern California (30-7) Oklahoma (24-11) Coastal Carolina (26-9) Florida State (24-11) Arkansas (24-13) NC State (24-12) Alabama (26-11) Mississippi State (26-10) West Virginia (24-8) Kansas (26-10) Southern Miss (25-11) Arizona State (26-11) Boston College (26-12) Virginia (26-11) Ole Miss (26-11) Liberty (25-10)

NCAA RPI Top 30