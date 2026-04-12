How to Watch: Ole Miss vs. LSU Game 3, Time, TV Channel, Pitching Matchup

No. 25 Ole Miss has the chance to do what happened to it the last time it played an SEC series at Swayze Field: sweep.
The Rebels have already secured the series win with a 6-2 win Friday and 12-2 win Saturday in seven innings. All they need now is another solid game from its pitching staff and batters and the Tigers will head back to Baton Rouge with their tails between their legs.
Here’s everything to know about game two of the weekend between Ole Miss and LSU.
Game Two Recap
Ole Miss needed a spark, and it finally arrived in the middle innings.
The Rebels erupted for 12 runs between the fourth and sixth to run rule LSU 12-2 on Saturday at Swayze Field, locking up their first series win over the Tigers since 2022.
Austin Fawley’s three-run homer flipped the game, and Owen Paino doubled twice in the sixth, including a bases-clearing shot that blew it open.
Cade Townsend settled in after two early runs and struck out eight over six innings.
Sunday Weather Forecast
If the Rebels keep playing as well as the weather conditions are, they should be in for a sweep Sunday. The National Weather Service’s forecast is similar to what we’ve seen the last two days. “Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind around 10 mph.”
Starting Pitchers
RHP Grant Fontenot vs. RHP Taylor Rabe
- Fontenot: 0-0, 1.50 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 12 IP, 14 H, 7 R, 2 ER, 7 BB, 15 SO, .298 Opp. BA
- Rabe: 3-1, 3.20 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 25.1 IP, 22 H, 9 ER, 4 BB, 32 SO, .229 Opp. BA
Ole Miss Batting Lineup
- TBA
LSU Batting Lineup
- TBA
How to Watch: No. 24 LSU at No. 25 Ole Miss
- Who: No. 24 LSU Tigers (22-14, 6-8 SEC) at No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels (25-11, 7-7 SEC)
- When: 1 p.m., Sunday
- Where: Swayze Field, Oxford, Miss.
- TV: SECN+
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: Live Stats
- Series History: LSU leads the all-time series 185-162
- Last Meeting: Ole Miss 12, LSU 2 (Saturday)
- Last time out, Rebels: def. Alcorn State, 11-1 (7 innings)
- Last time out, Tigers: lost to Bethune-Cookman, 10-7
Student-Athlete Availability Report
LSU
Out
- P #22 Cooper Moore
- IF #44 Trent Caraway
Ole Miss
Out
- P #17 Marko Sipila