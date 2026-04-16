Ole Miss vs Tennessee: Starting Pitchers, Matchups for Key SEC Series

No. 25 Ole Miss is on its longest win streak since the start of SEC play.

The Rebels have won their last six games, most recently a 10-3 win against No. 22 Southern Miss. But the win streak will be put to the test against a team looks an awful lot like Ole Miss.

Tennessee isn’t having the season it’s used to seeing on the diamond. Unranked with a 25-12 overall record and 7-8 in SEC games. The Volunteers are on a five-game win streak of their own and most of those wins came in a series sweep of No. 17 Mississippi State.

The similarities don’t stop with the result of games.

Tennessee is 13th in the SEC in team batting average (.268) and Ole Miss is 15th (.265). Ole Miss has one more home run (58) than Tennessee.

On the mound, the Rebels’ 3.70 team ERA is fourth-best in the SEC and Tennessee’s 3.93 team ERA is sixth.

It’s clear both teams’ strength is the pitching staffs, which sets up for a potential weekend of pitcher’s duels in Knoxville.

And since both the Rebels and Volunteers have used the weekend starters for most of the season, no predictions needed to be made about who’ll face who on the mound.

Plus, both teams have announced their starting pitchers.

Weekend Starters ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/F2c3dEigDJ — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) April 15, 2026

Here’s a breakdown of the starting pitchers for this weekend’s SEC series between Ole Miss and Tennessee.

The Starting 3⃣ for this weekend's series against the Rebels!#GBO🍊 pic.twitter.com/LkBwRIxZNT — Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) April 16, 2026

No. 25 Ole Miss vs. Tennessee Starting Pitcher Matchups

Friday

LHP Hunter Elliott vs. RHP Landon Mack

Elliott: 3-1, 3.69 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 46.1 IP, 37 H, 20 R, 19 ER, 27 BB, 68 SO, .219 Opp. BA

Mack: 3-2, 3.75 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 48 IP, 50 H, 22 R, 20 ER, 17 BB, 64 SO, .269 Opp. BA

Saturday

RHP Cade Townsend vs. RHP Tegan Kuhns

Townsend: 3-1, 2.02 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 35.2 IP, 27 H, 11 R, 8 ER, 8 BB, 54 SO, .201 Opp. BA

Kuhns: 2-3, 3.77 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 45.1 IP, 42 H, 21 R, 19 ER, 9 BB, 54 SO, .237 Opp. BA

Sunday

RHP Taylor Rabe vs. LHP Evan Blanco