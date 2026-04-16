Ole Miss Lands in Top Four for Highly Ranked Defensive Back

Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial cornerback Montre Jackson has trimmed things down.

The four-star cornerback released his top four schools on Tuesday, listing Texas, Ole Miss, SMU and Texas Tech as the programs standing out the most right now.

Jackson is a six-foot, 180-pound corner ranked No. 142 nationally, No. 18 at his position and No. 20 overall in Texas for the 2027 class.

He has been busy this spring, making stops at Ole Miss on March 27, Texas Tech on April 3 and Texas on April 10. Now the next phase of his recruitment is set, because his official visit schedule is locked in.

He will head to Texas Tech from May 29-31, SMU from June 5-7, Texas from June 12-14 and Ole Miss from June 19-21.

Ole Miss has made a real push since Marcus Woodson joined the staff as co-defensive coordinator last month. Jackson has long had a strong relationship with Woodson, and that connection has helped the Rebels stay firmly in the mix.

“To me it’s really just that relationship I got with Coach Woodson and (Bryan) Brown for me,” Jackson told Rebels247. “It’s just been great….I’m definitely most familiar with Coach Woodson…Even when he wasn’t at Ole Miss. We’ve always been really tight. It just means a lot for him to go over to schools and still be recruiting me heavily.”

His late March visit to the Manning Center only strengthened that bond.

“The visit (to Ole Miss) was great,” Jackson said. “Getting to have a meeting with Coach Golding and getting to talk with them was just great. Finally getting down there to be able to put a name to a face.”

Jackson says his recruitment is still completely open, but he does have a timeline. He expects to make a decision either during the last week of June or the first week of July. Development and finding the best fit for his major, architecture, will factor heavily into his choice.

On the field, Jackson is coming off a strong junior season where he allowed just three catches and broke up nine passes for Lakeview Centennial.

Now he’s heading into a summer that should bring clarity to one of the more intriguing recruitments in Texas.

Offer Extended to Class of 2028 RB

Ole Miss dipped back into Louisiana on Tuesday, offering Lafayette Christian Academy running back Caiden Bellard.

New running backs coach Frank Wilson made the trip, and it is not hard to see why Bellard is already one of the top prospects in the state for the 2028 class.

Bellard’s offer list is already stacked. Houston, LSU, TCU, Illinois, Ohio State, Florida State, Miami, Arkansas, Southern Cal and Tennessee have all jumped in early. Ole Miss is now part of that group.

The 5-foot-10, 190 pound sophomore broke out last fall, rushing for 1,532 yards and 24 touchdowns while helping LCA finish 11-2. He runs with power, but he also has the kind of balance and burst that usually shows up in older backs. For a player this early in his development, the production speaks for itself.