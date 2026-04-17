Ole Miss Makes Top Five for Elite 2027 Defensive Lineman

Karlos May has been one of the busiest prospects in the country this spring, bouncing from campus to campus as he tried to get a feel for what his recruitment should look like heading into the summer.

Now the Birmingham four-star has finally hit pause long enough to narrow things down, and Ole Miss is still standing.

May, a 6-foot-4, 305-pound defensive lineman from Ramsay High School, released a top five that includes Ole Miss, Georgia, Auburn, Florida State, and Ohio State.

It’s a heavyweight group for one of the top defensive linemen in the 2027 class, and it keeps Pete Golding and the Rebels firmly in the mix as the process tightens.

Ole Miss has already hosted May on an unofficial visit, bringing him to Oxford on March 25 during his run of spring trips. That stretch also included Auburn on March 21, Georgia on March 28, Ohio State on April 2, Florida State on April 11, Texas on April 18, and Notre Dame on April 24.

It was a coast-to-coast tour that helped him get a clearer picture of what he wants.

Two of those programs have already secured official visits. May has locked in trips to Georgia and Auburn, and the in-state Tigers have been pushing hard as he moves into a key stretch of his recruitment.

Ole Miss hasn’t landed an official visit yet, but that’s the next logical step if the Rebels want to stay in this race deep into the summer.

The Actions speaks more volume than words (FULL SEASON HIGHLIGHTS)😈Senior year up’s next !! pic.twitter.com/30AMuoCsv5 — Karlos”Big Los”May⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Karlosmay2027) December 10, 2025

Golding and his staff have been steady with May, and the unofficial visit earlier this spring gave them a chance to lay the groundwork.

Now it becomes about timing and momentum. With May’s list trimmed and his senior season approaching, official visits will shape the rest of his decision.

For Ole Miss, the path is simple. Get him back on campus. Make the pitch in person. Stay in the fight.

May’s recruitment has been one of the more closely watched in the 2027 cycle, and trimming to five signals that things are starting to move toward the finish line.

The Rebels are still in it, and an official visit would keep them right where they want to be as the summer unfolds.