Ole Miss Looks to Carry Power Surge Into Road Series at No. 15 LSU

Ole Miss is back on the road this weekend for another ranked SEC matchup, this time heading to Baton Rouge to take on No. 15 LSU.

It’s the start of the final 10 games of the regular season, and if the last few weeks have shown anything, it’s that the Rebels are more than capable of throwing a wrench into a ranked team’s weekend plans.

The series opens Friday at 6 p.m., continues at 5 p.m. Saturday, and wraps at 1 p.m. on Sunday. All three games will stream on SECN+.

Ole Miss Getting Hot

The Rebels (27-18, 2-13 SEC) are coming off a weekend where they hit eight home runs against No. 13 Texas A&M, the most they’ve ever hit in an SEC series. They’ve now reached 60 home runs on the season, averaging 1.33 per game, and it’s almost guaranteed they’ll break last year’s program record of 67.

A lot of that surge is tied to the top of the order. Cassie Reasner is in the middle of her best stretch of the season, hitting .486 with four home runs and 11 RBI over her last 11 games. She’s still riding momentum from her seven RBI night at Memphis, the best single game mark in program history.

Freshman Madi George continues to rewrite the record book. She broke the freshman single season home run record on Tuesday with her 15th, passing Lauren Grill’s mark from 2007. She’s now two away from tying the overall single season record.

Persy Llamas is matching that pace in her own way, hitting .444 with two home runs and seven RBI over her last 11 games.

The Opponent: LSU

No. 15 LSU (29-14, 6-9 SEC) has started to find its stride again.

The Tigers just took a non-conference series from Arizona and have won seven of their last 10, including a win over now No. 1 Oklahoma.

The pitching staff is the anchor. Jayden Heavener leads the way with a 2.38 ERA across 111.2 innings, and Cece Cellura has been a reliable No. 2 option with a 3.25 ERA in 69.0 innings.

LSU doesn’t rack up strikeouts at the same rate as most SEC staffs, but they generate soft contact and keep games manageable.

Offensively, former Rebel Jaila Lassiter is one of the key pieces. She’s hitting .323 with seven home runs and 26 RBI and will face Ole Miss for the first time since transferring. Kylee Edwards has been one of the SEC’s hotter hitters lately, up to a .315 average with a team-high eight home runs.

Final Thoughts

Ole Miss has already shown it can take down ranked teams, and this matchup has enough volatility on both sides to make things interesting.

LSU is playing well, but the Rebels are swinging the bats with confidence and have a few hitters who can change a game with one swing.

If Ole Miss keeps the defense clean and continues to find power in big spots, they’ll have a real shot to make noise in Baton Rouge.

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