Ole Miss Fights Back but Can’t Close, Falls in One-Run Loss

Ole Miss has played enough of these to know exactly how they feel. Another one-run game. Another late push. Another chance to steal a win that slipped right through their hands.

And this one, a 10-9 loss to No. 13 Texas A&M that sealed a home sweep, probably stings more than the rest.

It wasn’t for lack of fight.

Ole Miss spent the entire afternoon clawing back, answering every punch with one of their own. But the pattern that’s defined so many SEC weekends for this team showed up again: the Rebels can get close, but they can’t quite finish the climb.

For a while, Sunday didn’t look like a shootout at all. Both teams opened with scoreless frames before Texas A&M scratched across the first run. Rachel Connors erased it with a solo homer, and for a moment it felt like the game might settle into something manageable.

Then came the third inning and KK Dement’s grand slam. Suddenly Ole Miss was staring at a 5-1 deficit. When Dement added a two-run shot in the fifth, the hole grew to 7-1. Most teams fold there. Ole Miss didn’t.

The Rebels answered with the kind of inning that makes you wonder why they can’t bottle it up and use it earlier. A walk, a double, and a string of quality swings turned into four straight runs. Mackenzie Pickens punched a two-RBI single. Persy Llamas launched a two-run homer. Just like that, it was 7-6 and the stadium had life again.

But every time Ole Miss got close, Texas A&M had an answer. A three-run homer in the sixth pushed the lead back to four. Another gut punch. Another moment where the game could’ve drifted away.

And still, Ole Miss kept coming.

Connors walked. Applin and Starr singled. Bunker lifted a sac fly. A wild pitch brought home another run. Suddenly it was 10-8.

Lilly Whitten tossed a clean inning to give the Rebels one more shot, and they made it interesting again. Llamas singled, George singled, Tenly Grisham delivered a pinch-hit RBI to make it 10-9.

The tying run was on. The winning run was at the plate. The crowd was loud. The moment was there.

And then it was gone. Two strikeouts, game over, sweep complete.

That’s the part that lingers. Ole Miss has been in these games. They’ve shown the fight. They’ve shown the offense. They’ve shown the ability to punch back. But in a season full of close calls, Sunday was another reminder that almost doesn’t count in the SEC standings.

Losing a one-run game hurts. Losing a one-run game after scoring eight runs in the final three innings hurts more. Losing it to finish off a sweep at home? That’s the kind that sticks with you.

Ole Miss gets North Alabama on Tuesday to close the homestand.

A win won’t erase the weekend, but it might help steady things.

Because right now, the Rebels aren’t getting blown out — they’re letting winnable games slip away, and Sunday was the toughest example yet.