Ole Miss Softball Stuns No. 4 Tennessee, Clinches First SEC Series Win in Knoxville

Ole Miss didn’t just steal a win in Knoxville this weekend. The Rebels walked in winless in SEC play and somehow walked out with a series win over the No. 4 team in the country.

If you’re still trying to wrap your head around that, you’re not alone.

Saturday’s 2-1 victory looked a lot like Friday’s opener.

Another tight game, another afternoon where Ole Miss leaned on elite pitching and refused to blink.

This time it was senior Kyra Aycock who set the tone. She went the distance, scattered six hits, and didn’t allow an earned run. Nothing about her outing felt fluky. She handled traffic, forced soft contact, and kept Tennessee from ever finding a rhythm.

THE REBS GET IT DONE IN KNOXVILLE 🦈@OleMissSoftball clinches the series over No. 4 Tennessee with a 2-1 win in game two!#NCAASoftball pic.twitter.com/Noq1pC6utB — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) March 28, 2026

The crazy part is how quickly Ole Miss has flipped its own script.

Two days ago the Rebels were 0-9 in the league and searching for anything that resembled momentum. Now they’ve taken a series in Knoxville for the first time and done it by outdueling one of the best pitching staffs in the country.

The third inning is where things tilted. Laylonna Applin singled, Ryan Starr walked, and suddenly Ole Miss had something brewing. A fielder’s choice loaded the bases for Kennedy Bunker, who lifted a routine pop up to left.

It should have been an easy out. Instead, it dropped and the first run came home. Mackenzie Pickens followed with a fielder’s choice RBI to make it 2-0, and for a team that has struggled to string together innings, that small burst felt huge.

Tennessee finally scratched across a run in the fifth after a sun-lost fly ball turned into a leadoff double and a passed ball moved the runner along. Even then, Aycock never looked rattled. She limited the damage, then came right back with a clean sixth and a composed seventh that ended with a double play.

Ole Miss even had a chance to add insurance in the sixth when Cassie Reasner doubled and Tenly Grisham walked, but Tennessee’s Karlyn Pickens pitched out of it.

That missed opportunity didn’t end up mattering because Aycock closed the door with the kind of calm you expect from someone who has thrown a lot of big innings.

So here Ole Miss sits, suddenly holding a series win over a top five team and playing with a confidence that didn’t exist a week ago.

The sweep is on the table Sunday afternoon. At this point, nothing about this weekend would surprise anyone anymore.