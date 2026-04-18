Same Story, Different Night: Ole Miss Lets Win Slip Late at LSU

At some point you run out of new ways to describe the same kind of gut punch, and Ole Miss is getting pretty close.

Friday night in Baton Rouge was the seventh SEC loss by two runs or fewer, and this one might sit heavier than the rest. A 4-1 lead with six outs to go should at least get you to the finish line with a chance.

Instead, LSU put up five runs in the bottom of the sixth and Ole Miss walked off the field with another what‑just‑happened loss.

That’s the part that stings. The Rebels weren’t chasing the game. They weren’t trying to manufacture a miracle. They had control. They had momentum. They had a lineup that finally broke through with a couple of big swings. And then, in the span of a few pitches, it all flipped.

You can point to the inside‑the‑park home run as the moment everything unraveled, but the bigger story is how thin the margin has been for months.

Ole Miss keeps putting itself in position to win SEC games, and the league keeps reminding them that “almost” doesn’t count. Seven close losses isn’t a coincidence. It’s a pattern, and it’s the kind of pattern that wears on a team.

Which is a shame, because there were real positives. Madi George tied the game early with her 16th homer. Persy Llamas delivered the kind of swing that should have been the turning point. Emilee Boyer gave them four steady innings and even bailed herself out with a sharp defensive play.

She's an icon, she's a legend 👑 Madi George homers to left center to tie us up! Ole Miss 1 | LSU 1@madilynn_george x #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/89Y5j1297m — Ole Miss Softball (@OleMissSoftball) April 17, 2026

The pieces were there. They just didn’t hold together long enough.

So what does this one mean? Mostly that Ole Miss is still searching for a way to finish games.

The Rebels aren’t getting blown out. They aren’t outclassed. They’re just stuck in a loop where one inning keeps undoing everything they build.

Until they break that cycle, the record is going to look harsher than the effort.

They get another shot this evening.

At this point, it’s less about the opponent and more about proving they can close the door when they have the lead.