Ole Miss May Have Found Its Next Versatile Forward

Daniel Patton’s visit to Oxford did not last long before he made up his mind. By Sunday, the 6-foot-7 forward from Cy Falls in Houston told Ole Miss he was in.

The Rebels needed frontcourt help for the future, and Patton looks like the kind of long-term piece who fits exactly what Chris Beard wants to build.

The comparison that jumps out is Malik Dia. Ole Miss leaned on Dia’s size, versatility and ability to guard multiple spots, and now that he has run out of eligibility, there is a clear opening for someone with a similar frame and skill set.

Patton is not Dia today, and no one should expect him to walk in and fill that role next season, but the blueprint is there. Give him time in the system and he checks a lot of the same boxes.

Patton chose Ole Miss over Stephen F. Austin, Louisiana Tech, Northern Arizona and others.

He becomes the fourth commitment in the 2026 class, joining Yohance Connor, Jaron Saulsberry and TJ Clark. He is ranked No. 311 nationally and the No. 75 small forward in the class, but his production tells a fuller story.

He started his high school career in Franklin, Tenn., before transferring to Cy Falls, where he helped lead the program to a 30-6 record and a perfect district run.

Here are a couple of @danielpattonn dunks to send you into the weekend. Congrats to @CyFallsHoops on a fantastic season. pic.twitter.com/qVOLpFK4pB — Houston Inside High School Sports (@ihss_houston) March 13, 2026

This season he averaged 20 points, nine rebounds, two assists, 1.4 steals and one block while shooting 55 percent from the field and nearly 48 percent from three.

That combination of length and shooting is hard to find, especially in a player who also takes pride in defending.

“I think I’m a hard-nosed player,” Patton said to Rebels247. “I work hard every possession. I’m unselfish with the ball, maybe too unselfish sometimes. I compete. I do all the thing leading to wining. That’s what I want do.

“I want the opportunity to play. I’m open to a year of redshirting if things do not work out because that means it’s a year of me getting stronger and getting better. But I am really looking for a fair opportunity to earn my minutes and work hard for everything.”

And that last part matters most for Ole Miss. Beard’s defense demands switching, toughness and wings who can guard up and down the lineup.

Patton already plays with an edge on that end, and his athleticism gives him a real chance to carve out minutes once he adjusts to the college game.

Ole Miss needs long-term frontcourt answers. Patton looks like one. He may not be the immediate replacement for Dia, but he has the tools to grow into that role and stay there for a while.