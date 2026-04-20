Ole Miss Lands Ex-Illinois State Forward as Portal Class Nears Completion

Monday is the final day the women’s college basketball transfer portal will be open for entries. After that, the focus becomes entirely on where players are headed.

Not many will be headed to Oxford, mostly because Ole Miss already has a nation-leading eight transfers signed out of the transfer portal. It’s expected to be one of the higher-ranked portal classes once the dust settles and the latest addition came over the weekend.

Ole Miss announced the addition of Illinois State forward Doneelah Wahington. Last season, Washington was a major difference maker, earning All-MVC First Team, All-MVC Defensive Team, All-MVC Most Improved Player and WNIT All-Tournament Team honors after leading the team in average points (16.7), rebounds (8.6), steals (1.9) and blocks (1.7).

The 6-foot-1 forward tallied 11 double-double performances on the year, including a career-high 31-point, 12-rebound effort in a win over Belmont.

“Doneelah is a two-way player rated as one of the most efficient portal prospects this year and is not even close to reaching her ceiling as a player,” Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. “She comes from an incredible basketball family, following in the footsteps of her mom and aunt, who were elite college players, and her cousin, Aneesah a former SEC star. Doneelah will make an immediate impact on our team, and our Oxford community will absolutely love her.”

Ole Miss now has 11 players on its roster for the 2026-27 season, plus one incoming high school signee, Reece Davis. That’s 12 players in all. The maximum number of players a team can have is 15, but most carry around 12-13. So, Ole Miss could be done with this transfer portal cycle. If so, considering three players are ranked in the top 30 of players in the portal, the class will be ranked near the top of most class rankings when they come out in the near future.

Ole Miss Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker

Men

Outgoing

Incoming

Women

Outgoing

J’Adore Young, 6-4, C, Soph.

Tianna Thompson, 5-10, G, Soph. (Baylor)

Incoming