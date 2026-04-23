Ole Miss Slugger Madi George Continues Historic Tear, Lands on NFCA Top-25 List

Madi George didn’t really need another line on her resume to prove what kind of season she’s having, but she picked up a big one anyway.

Ole Miss’ freshman slugger was named an NFCA Top-25 Finalist for National Freshman of the Year on Thursday, a nod that feels less like a surprise and more like an acknowledgment of what everyone watching already knows.

This is turning into one of the greatest freshman seasons the program has ever seen.

She’s the third Rebel to make the list, joining Miali Guachino in 2025 and Hailey Lunderman in 2016, but the context is different this time.

All eyes on Madi 👀 Congratulations to Madi George for being named a NFCA National Freshman of the Year Top 25 Finalist!@madilynn_george x @NFCAorg 🔗 https://t.co/ZxqKy8efxg pic.twitter.com/cTSysNTMof — Ole Miss Softball (@OleMissSoftball) April 23, 2026

George isn’t just having a strong debut year. She’s rewriting the record book in real time. She already owns the single season home run record with 20. She already owns the total bases record with 125. She’s hitting .394 with 50 RBI, 25 walks and an .880 slugging percentage. And she’s doing all of this while looking like she’s still figuring out just how much damage she can do.

The recent stretch has been even more ridiculous. Ten home runs in her last nine games. Four in her last two. Two more on Tuesday against Southern Miss just for good measure. She’s one of only two freshmen in the country with 20 home runs, and one of just 16 players in the nation to reach that number at all.

That’s the backdrop as Ole Miss heads to Auburn for a three-game SEC series this weekend.

The Rebels are sitting on two conference wins, and if they’re going to push that number higher, they’ll need George to keep being the player she’s been for a month now.

Auburn’s pitching staff isn’t going to make anything easy, and Ole Miss hasn’t had many SEC weekends where the margin for error felt generous.

But when you have a freshman swinging like this, you give yourself a chance. George has turned into the kind of hitter who changes the feel of a lineup the moment she steps into the box.

The Rebels will take every bit of that as they try to claw out a few more SEC wins before the calendar flips to May.

Game one is Friday at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network Plus.