The Day Belonged to Madi George, No Matter the Score

Madi George gave Ole Miss the kind of moment a program remembers.

The Rebels also played a softball game on Sunday, but let’s be honest, the headline wrote itself the second her second home run cleared the wall.

George didn’t just break the single-season home run record. She shattered it with a pair of no-doubt swings, the first landing on the roof beyond right field and the second coming in a back-to-back burst that briefly put Ole Miss in front.

Absolute. 𝘾𝙄𝙉𝙀𝙈𝘼. A 290 foot homer for Madi George to give the Rebs a 2-run lead! Ole Miss 2 | LSU 0@madilynn_george x #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/ShZeT5YvCb — Ole Miss Softball (@OleMissSoftball) April 19, 2026

Eighteen home runs for a freshman is the sort of thing that makes you stop and rethink what the ceiling might be for a player who still hasn’t seen a full SEC cycle.

That’s the story. It has to be. Everything else sits in the shadow of it.

There was, of course, a game attached to the milestone.

Ole Miss hit four home runs, took a 5-4 lead in the fourth and still couldn’t keep No. 15 LSU from walking away with an 8-5 win.

A throwing error opened the door early, a late triple and another error swung things back toward the Tigers, and the Rebels couldn’t quite cash in when they brought the tying run to the plate in the seventh.

SHE'S ALL TIME 🤯 With her 18th homer, Madi George breaks the Ole Miss All-time single-season home run record! @madilynn_george x #HottyToddy https://t.co/0eRKhf3IUO pic.twitter.com/Q3xtDQex9j — Ole Miss Softball (@OleMissSoftball) April 19, 2026

But even in a loss, the day kept circling back to George. She homered in the first to give Ole Miss a 2-0 lead. She homered again in the fourth to break the record. She drove in three runs and looked every bit like the centerpiece of what the Rebels want to build around.

The SEC grind hasn’t been kind to Ole Miss, but George has been the bright spot that cuts through the noise.

Records don’t fall often, and they almost never fall this early in a career. That’s why Sunday feels bigger than the box score.

The Rebels now head home for Southern Miss on Tuesday, but the conversation isn’t going anywhere. George set a record, and the season still has weeks left.