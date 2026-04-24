Ole Miss Looks to Improve SEC Tournament Position at Auburn

Ole Miss is back on the road for the final time in the regular season, heading to Auburn for a three-game series that feels a lot bigger than the records suggest.

Both teams are fighting for SEC Tournament positioning, and both are trying to steady themselves after long stretches of frustration.

Ole Miss sits at 28-21 overall and 2-16 in the league. Auburn is 24-22 and 3-15. It has been that kind of year for both sides.

The Rebels have lived up to the billing of having the third-hardest schedule in the country.

That sounds like a talking point until you look at the numbers. Eighteen games against the RPI top-25. Twenty-two against the top-50. A steady run of top-tier pitching and lineups that never let up.

It explains why Ole Miss has only two SEC wins, but it also explains why this group still feels dangerous.

The offense has caught fire at the right time, and the final two weekends are against teams in the same neighborhood in the standings.

If Ole Miss is going to make a push, it starts with the bats. The Rebels have hit 71 home runs this season, a new program record, and they have homered in 12 straight games.

Freshman Madi George has turned into a must-watch hitter, breaking the single-season home run record and piling up 10 homers in her last nine games. She also set the total bases record earlier this week. Cassie Reasner is just as hot, hitting .487 with six home runs and 15 RBI over her last 11 games.

The formula is simple. When Ole Miss defends cleanly, it wins. The Rebels are 17-7 when they avoid errors and 11-14 when they do not.

Against a team like Auburn, that matters. The Tigers have been inconsistent, but they can score in bunches and draw a lot of walks. They also strike out more than anyone in the SEC, which gives Ole Miss a chance to control innings if the pitching staff can stay ahead in counts.

Auburn’s season has been a roller coaster. The Tigers have wins over Florida, Clemson and Oregon, but they have also dropped games to North Florida, Troy and Missouri.

Their pitching staff has talent but has struggled to find rhythm, carrying a 4.37 ERA that ranks last in the league. Rutgers transfer Ella Harrison has been the most reliable arm at 11-11 with a 3.64 ERA, and she is capable of shutting down good lineups when she is on.

Offensively, Auburn leans on power from McKaela Walker and Ma’Nia Womack, who have both reached double-digit home runs. Alyssa Hastings and Kylie Shaw give the Tigers more balance with high averages and timely hitting.

With six SEC games left, Ole Miss can still land anywhere from the 10 to 15 seed in the conference tournament.

That makes this weekend important.

The Rebels have been tested more than almost anyone in the country. Now they get a chance to turn that into something meaningful before the postseason arrives.