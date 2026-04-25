Ole Miss vs Georgia Baseball: Everything to Know for Saturday’s Doubleheader

No. 17 Ole Miss and No. 5 Georgia got an unexpected night off Friday due to stormy weather in Oxford, but that has passed. Now, they’re set for a double-header Saturday that could decide the series winner.

First-pitch for the first half of the back-to-back is set for 1 p.m. at Swayze Field. Here’s everything to know about Saturday’s double-header.

The Opponent: Georgia

Georgia rolls into the weekend with one of the most complete teams in the SEC. This year’s group has been steady from the start.

Georgia enters the weekend at 32-10 overall and 10-5 in SEC play. Even with coach Wes Johnson’s background in pitching, the offense has been the story.

The Bulldogs lead the league in batting average at .324, hits at 461, runs at 402 and home runs at 116. They slug .628 as a team, which is the best mark in the country, and they also lead the nation in total homers.

Seven regulars are hitting over .300, and junior outfielder Daniel Jackson has been the biggest problem for opposing staffs. He has 20 home runs and nearly half of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Tre Phelps, Henry Allen, Michael O’Shaughnessy, Brennan Hudson and Kolby Branch have all reached at least 13 home runs, giving Georgia one of the deepest power lineups in the country.

On the mound, the Bulldogs are expected to go with right-handers Joey Volchko and Dylan Vigue on Friday and Sunday.

Both have been reliable and efficient, each topping 50 strikeouts while allowing only three combined home runs across 93.1 innings. They do not give up many free swings, and they keep the ball in the yard, which is no small feat in this league.

Starting Pitchers

Game 1: RHP Joey Volchko vs. LHP Hunter Elliott

Volchko: 6-2, 3.75 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 50.1 IP, 46 H, 23 R, 21 ER, 25 BB, 57 SO, .245 Opp. BA

Elliott: 4-1, 3.78 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 52.1 IP, 43 H, 23 R, 22 ER, 28 BB, 73 SO, .225 Opp. BA

Game 2: TBA vs. RHP Cade Townsend

Townsend: 4-1, 1.73 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 41.2 IP, 28 H, 11 R, 8 ER, 10 BB, 61 SO, .183 Opp. BA

Weather Forecast

Friday night’s stormy weather has cleared the way for an exciting double-header matchup at Swayze Field. Weather conditions should be good for those in attendance. The National Weather Service updated its forecast for Saturday to be “Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph,” during the day and “partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind,” at night.

How to Watch: No. 5 Georgia at No. 17 Ole Miss

Who: No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs (30-10, 13-5 SEC) at No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels (30-12, 10-8 SEC)

When: 1 p.m., Saturday, Double Header (Game 2 starts approx. 50 minutes after Game 1)

Where: Swayze Field, Oxford, Miss.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Ole Miss leads the all-time series 50-43

Last Meeting: Ole Miss 3, Georgia 2 (April 20, 2024)

Last time out, Rebels: def. Murray State, 19-2 (7 innings)

Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to No. 3 Georgia Tech, 14-4 (7 innings)

Georgia

Out

P #42 Brad Pruett

Ole Miss

Out