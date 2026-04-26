Ole Miss Explodes Early, Holds Off Auburn for Crucial SEC Win

Ole Miss did not make anything easy Saturday afternoon, but the Rebels walked out of Auburn with something they have not had much of this season: a real SEC road win that mattered.

A 13-11 kind of mattered, the kind where you score early, score often and then hang on for dear life when the game refuses to stay quiet.

After dropping so many close ones in league play, Ole Miss finally got to be the team that built the big lead and forced someone else to chase.

The Rebels jumped ahead 8-0 before Auburn could settle in, then kept answering every time the Tigers tried to turn the afternoon into chaos.

The tone was set right away. Kennedy Bunker and Persy Llamas opened the first inning with hits, Mackenzie Pickens wore a pitch, and suddenly the bases were loaded for Madi George. She punched in the first run with a single, Cassie Reasner and Rachel Connors added sacrifice flies, and Ole Miss had a 3-0 lead before Auburn had a chance to breathe.

OOOO SHE'S DANGEROUS 🫢 Madi George homers to left field to bring in three runs! Ole Miss 8 | Auburn 0@madilynn_george x #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/8mDhsNd1EW — Ole Miss Softball (@OleMissSoftball) April 25, 2026

Then came the second inning, which felt like the Rebels finally cashing in on all the little breaks that have gone against them this year.

A leadoff error turned into a two-run Bunker homer. Pickens got hit again. Llamas walked. George stepped in and launched her 21st home run of the season, a three-run shot that pushed the lead to 8-0 and made it look like Ole Miss might run away with the whole thing.

Auburn pushed back, as expected, but Ole Miss kept answering. Two more hit batters in the third set up Llamas for an RBI single. George followed with another run-scoring hit. By the time the fourth inning ended, the Rebels were still up 10-6 and doing just enough to stay in control.

Lilly Whitten gave them a steady stretch in the circle, getting three big outs in the fourth and a clean fifth to settle things down. The Rebels tried to put the game away in the sixth with singles from Laylonna Applin and Taylor Malvin, then took advantage of an Auburn error and a Llamas sacrifice fly to stretch the lead to 12-6. Reasner added an RBI single to make it 13-6, and it felt like the Rebels had finally created enough space.

Of course, nothing about this season has been simple.

Auburn scored five in the bottom of the sixth and forced Ole Miss to make one more move. Emilee Boyer came in, stopped the bleeding, and then worked a calm seventh inning with a strikeout to lock down the save.

George finished 3-for-3 with five RBI, continuing a stretch where she has basically carried the lineup. Bunker homered and drove in two. Llamas reached base four times and knocked in three.

It was the kind of offensive day Ole Miss has been waiting for, and the kind of response they needed after every Auburn push.

The Rebels will try to finish the sweep on Sunday at noon on SEC Network. After a season full of tight losses and missed chances, Ole Miss finally has a little momentum to work with.