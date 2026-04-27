Ole Miss Wins Series, But Finale Loss Shows How Fast Things Change

Ole Miss showed up Sunday with a chance to finish off a road sweep, but the afternoon unraveled fast at Jane B. Moore Field.

Auburn punched back with an 11‑run fourth inning, and the Rebels never recovered in a 13-3 loss that closed the weekend on a sour note.

What stings is that Ole Miss actually grabbed control early.

After Auburn used a sac fly and an error to jump ahead 2-0 in the first, the Rebels answered right away in the second. Grace Thompson and Tenly Grisham set the table with back‑to‑back singles, and Mackenzie Pickens wasted no time tying things up with a two‑run knock.

Persy Llamas followed with a single of her own, and Madi George pushed Ole Miss in front with an RBI single that also gave her the program’s new single‑season RBI record at 56.

Another day, another record 💅 Congratulations to Madi George for breaking the single-season RBI record with 56 RBIs! @madilynn_george x #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/UjOSVrG9mB — Ole Miss Softball (@OleMissSoftball) April 26, 2026

For a couple of innings, it looked like the Rebels might grind out another one. Auburn stayed quiet in the second and third, and Ole Miss kept creating traffic.

But the fourth inning flipped everything.

The Tigers strung together hit after hit, capitalized on every mistake, and turned a one‑run deficit into an 11‑run avalanche that put the game out of reach.

There wasn’t much room to claw back after that.

The Rebels had already emptied plenty of energy into the first two games of the series, and Sunday turned into one of those afternoons where momentum never comes back around.

Still, Ole Miss leaves Auburn with a series win and a reminder of how quickly a game can swing in this league.

Now the Rebels head home for the final time in 2026, hosting No. 17 Mississippi State for a Thursday through Sunday set.

Game one starts at 6 p.m. on SEC Network Plus, and with the postseason picture tightening, the Rebels could use a strong finish in Oxford.