Automated Ball-Strike Challenges Coming to 2026 SEC Baseball Tournament

The upcoming SEC baseball tournament just got a lot more interesting.

According to D1Baseball’s Kendall Rogers, the NCAA Baseball Rules Committee has approved the SEC’s proposal to use experimental ABS (Automated Ball‑Strike) challenges in Hoover.

SCOOP: The @NCAA Baseball Rules Committee has approved the @SEC's proposal to use experimental ABS (Automated Ball-Strike) Challenges in the upcoming conference tournament, I'm told. Coaches will have (3) specific ABS challenges per game in Hoover. pic.twitter.com/S8NQXXCVJy — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) May 4, 2026

Coaches will get three ABS challenges per game, separate from the replay challenges they already have. If a team gets one right, it keeps it. If the game goes to extras and a team is out of challenges, it gets one more.

Only the pitcher, catcher or hitter can request a challenge, and they have three seconds to do it. Anything late won’t be granted.

More #SEC ABS Details: – 3 ABS challenges (if you win the challenge, you retain)

– You get a bonus challenge in extra innings if you don't have any left

– 🚨ONLY a pitcher, catcher, hitter can request ABS challenge (within 2-3 seconds). Untimely challenges will NOT be granted. — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) May 4, 2026

MLB rolled out a similar system this season, but with only two challenges. Through the first month, the results have been almost a coin flip.

Of the 1,882 challenges, 53.5% have been successful. Catchers have been right 60.7% of the time, hitters 45.9%, and pitchers 42.5%. Walk‑rates are also up from 8.4% to 9.6%, though it’s too early to say how much ABS is driving that.

It’s still a tiny sample size, and baseball isn’t exactly known for quick conclusions. But it’ll be interesting to see how SEC teams use their challenges in Hoover in three weeks.

This move has been coming for a while. Back in September 2025, Baseball America reported that an ABS challenge system was expected to reach college baseball, with an SEC official saying 2027 was the target date.

“That’s kind of the target date,” the official said. “But even standing here today in September 2025, I would tell you I’m not naive. I think even that’s ambitious for us, given the significant commitment to resources that’s involved with that.”

“I thought it was valuable for us to observe it at the major league level and to see what issues, if any, they identify, and kind of let them be the test case,” the official said. “And then for us to try to follow as soon as possible thereafter.”

If any league can make it happen, it’s the SEC.

And it looks like the conference is ready to test‑drive the system now, work out the kinks, and get a clearer picture of what ABS might look like when it arrives for real in 2027.