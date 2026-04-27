Big Weekend in Oxford Keeps Ole Miss in Mix for Top Recruits

Ole Miss had another busy recruiting weekend as Double Decker brought a fresh wave of visitors to Oxford.

The staff hosted a mix of official and unofficial visitors, and the early feedback points to another productive stretch for Pete Golding and the Rebels. Here are three of the many prospects who made their way to campus.

Tae Walden Jr. | ATH | Collierville, Tenn.

Four-star athlete Tae Walden Jr. was back in Oxford this week as Ole Miss continues an aggressive push for one of the most versatile players in the 2027 class. Walden is rated the No. 3 athlete in the country and has seen his stock rise quickly after a strong sophomore season where he made plays on both sides of the ball.

Had a great time in the sip🦈!!! pic.twitter.com/bp7bI41YCV — Tae Walden Jr 4⭐️ (@Erikwaldenjr) April 25, 2026

At 6-foot-2 and 165 pounds, Walden has pulled in offers from a long list of major programs. Ole Miss is firmly in the mix, but the competition is heavy with LSU, Oregon, Georgia, Tennessee, Auburn, Missouri, Ohio State, Clemson, and Notre Dame all included in his Top 10 released earlier this month.

Darrell Mattison | S | Chicago, Ill.

Four-star safety Darrell Mattison also made the trip to Oxford for an unofficial visit as Ole Miss continues to chase the Michigan verbal commit. Mattison is a Top‑25 safety in the 2027 class and committed to the Wolverines in March over Penn State, Nebraska, Iowa, Washington, and others.

The Rebels aren’t backing off. Golding and the staff brought him in this week hoping to make up ground and stay in the picture for a potential flip down the road. Michigan still holds the edge with his commitment in place, but Ole Miss is keeping the door open and continuing to build the relationship.

Antwan Jackson | EDGE | Collierville, Tenn.

Another familiar face returned to Oxford on Saturday as four-star edge rusher Antwan Jackson made another unofficial visit.

Jackson has climbed into the Top 350 nationally and sits as the No. 27 edge rusher in the 2027 cycle after a breakout sophomore season that included 46 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles.

Ole Miss is battling a long list of SEC powers for the 6-foot-6, 225-pounder. Alabama has picked up momentum in his recruitment and recently hosted him in Tuscaloosa, but the Rebels continue to chip away.

Jackson has already scheduled an official visit to Oxford for June, giving the staff another extended window to make their case.

Marvin Nguetsop | EDGE | St. Thomas More, Conn.

St. Thomas More edge rusher Marvin Nguetsop made yet another trip to Oxford this weekend.

Ole Miss defensive line coach Randall Joyner has been on him since last summer, and the consistent attention is paying off as the four-star prospect starts to narrow things down. Nguetsop listed Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio State, Ole Miss and Tennessee as his finalists in March. He is ranked No. 368 nationally and No. 34 among edge rushers in the 2027 cycle, and he remains one of the top prospects in Connecticut.