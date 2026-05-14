Why LSU Could Go Backwards in Kiffin’s First Season

Let’s be real for a second.

Nobody in the SEC, maybe nobody in all of college football, puts on a show quite like LSU does when it decides it wants something.

The Tigers didn’t just fire Brian Kelly. They paid the single largest coaching buyout in college football history to do it.

LSU didn’t just go out and find a solid replacement.

The Tigers went and grabbed the most coveted head coach on the market, the guy Ole Miss fans had spent years building into a beloved figure in Oxford and they did it with the kind of confidence that comes from a program that genuinely believes it deserves nothing less than the very best.

Fine. That’s LSU being LSU.

The problem will be it may not be enough for Tiger fans that can slip across the crazy line pretty quickly as Spenser Davis at Saturday Down South pointed out in why this may not pay off immediately.

After Rebels fans recovered from being so mad, they’ve basically come to the conclusion they still have Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy and the Tigers couldn’t lure them away. They tried.

Now the Rebs just nod and remind them we’re not going to have to go through a season being mad about it because Sept. 19 it’ll shake out a little.

LSU will just keep bragging and strutting because, well, that’s what they do down in Baton Rouge and have for years.

Here’s the thing about spending that kind of money and making that kind of noise. You’d better win. For no complaints it better not be close.

Winning at the level LSU’s fanbase is already expecting might be a whole lot harder than the hype machine is letting on.

The oddsmakers agree. LSU’s 2026 regular-season win total sits at 8.5 and the betting markets have the Tigers slightly more likely to finish 8-4 than 9-3.

That’s not a vote of confidence for a program that just pulled off what it’s calling the offseason of the century.

Ole Miss Angle Nobody in Baton Rouge Wants to Talk About

Let’s start at the top. When LSU went and grabbed Lane Kiffin away from the Rebels, there was a very specific promise wrapped up in that hire even if it was never spoken out loud.

The promise was Ole Miss with Kiffin was good. LSU with Kiffin would be great.

The program that took him was going to be better than the program that lost him.

Ole Miss fans aren’t crying into their beer about it. The Rebs still figure to be a College Football Playoff contender in 2026, sitting at 43% odds to make the CFP according to Kalshi’s prediction markets.

LSU’s at 48%. Those numbers are close enough to be uncomfortable for a fan base that just spent historic money to create separation.

Now add that road game for the Tigers coming to Oxford in September. Road game. Early in the season. Against a program that knows Kiffin’s system inside and out because they ran it themselves for five years.

If you’re an Ole Miss fan, circle that date and smile. If you’re an LSU fan, that one should make you at least a little nervous.

A Schedule That Shows No Mercy

The 2026 LSU schedule isn’t just tough. It’s the kind of schedule that could break a team that hasn’t built chemistry yet and this Tigers team, despite signing the No. 1 transfer portal class in the country per the 247Sports composite, has basically zero chemistry right now.

They open at home against Clemson. Next is a road trip to Oxford. Then Texas A&M comes to Baton Rouge. Next is traveling to Kentucky and Auburn in back-to-back SEC road games. Finally Alabama, Texas and Tennessee and trip to Arkansas to close things out and half of them are on the road.

There will be a couple of non-SEC rent-a-wins sprinkled in there but those aren’t really the type of games that tend to get Tiger Stadium rocking.

LSU faces four teams that carry at least 40% College Football Playoff odds on Kalshi’s prediction markets.

That count doesn’t even include Clemson or Tennessee, both of whom could make a legitimate Playoff run if their quarterback situations come together.

This is a schedule with almost no margin for error and almost no guaranteed wins beyond Louisiana Tech and McNeese.

There are five SEC teams in 2026 with a win total of 8 or higher. LSU is one of them. The Tigers play three of the other four, with Georgia being the only one they miss.

Think about that.

Three games against other teams that Vegas also thinks could win eight or more. That’s a brutal ask for a first-year staff still figuring out what it has.

When you don’t have multiple weeks off to reset your team mentally, when almost every game represents a top-40 level challenge, a slip or two starts to look less like a surprise and more like a probability.

Kiffin’s Year 1 Track Record Isn’t Exactly Spotless

Here’s something LSU fans probably don’t want to hear. Lane Kiffin is a very good football coach. He’s an elite offensive mind. He’s one of the best recruiters and portal operators in the sport.

But his first seasons at new stops have a pattern and that pattern isn’t pretty.

At USC, he went 8-5 in Year 1 before winning 10 games the next season. At Ole Miss, his first season was a 5-5 campaign before he bounced back with a 10-3 record the following year. The man tends to take some time to hit his stride.

That’s not an insult, it’s just what the data says.

There’s also a concern with how Kiffin tends to build his rosters.

In 2024 at Ole Miss, he brought in another portal-heavy group and the Rebels lost three games where they entered as clear favorites. They cleaned that up in 2025, but a 6-2 record in one-score games suggests some fortune was involved in getting to that point.

Now he’s doing the portal thing on an even grander scale at LSU, having brought in more than 40 transfers.

More variance. A lot of additional moving pieces. Plenty more chances for something to go sideways when the lights get bright.

LSU fans spent years watching Brian Kelly recruit and promise and deliver just enough to keep his seat warm.

They didn’t pay a historic buyout to watch Kiffin go 8-4 and promise that Year 2 will be different. That narrative won’t sell in Baton Rouge.

The Sam Leavitt Questions Aren’t Going Away

The crown jewel of LSU’s portal class is Sam Leavitt, the quarterback that most experts considered the top signal-caller available in the 2026 transfer cycle.

On paper, that’s a massive get. In practice, there’s enough uncertainty around Leavitt to give any honest analyst pause.

Leavitt suffered a serious foot injury during the 2025 season at Arizona State and had surgery in October.

That surgery limited what he was able to do during spring practice.

He’s expected to be healthy for fall camp, but a mobile quarterback coming off a major foot procedure is something that warrants close watching — and “expected to be ready” is not the same as “ready.”

Even before the injury showed up, his 2025 production was sliding in the wrong direction.

With one of the best college wide receivers in the country in Jordyn Tyson lined up across from him, Leavitt’s passer efficiency rating dropped below 130.

His yards per attempt fell from 8.2 to 6.8. That’s a meaningful regression at a position where LSU is now betting the whole program.

CBS Sports’ Chris Hummer reported that reviews from Arizona State coaches following his exit were described as “mixed.”

It was also noted that Leavitt never formally announced he was entering the transfer portal before leaving, which is an unusual and confusing way to handle your departure.

On top of that, he skipped Arizona State’s annual team banquet in December, a detail reported by Jack McCarthy of The State Press that added tension to an already messy exit.

None of this means Leavitt can’t be a star in Baton Rouge. He absolutely has the talent to become one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC this season.

But a mobile quarterback recovering from a major foot injury, with character questions trailing him from his last stop, gives LSU’s offense a low floor that needs to be acknowledged, not ignored.

What It Means If LSU Goes Backwards

Brian Kelly won 29 games in his first three seasons with the Tigers and got fired after starting 5-3 in his fourth.

The standard in Baton Rouge is unforgiving. LSU didn’t pay the biggest coaching buyout in college football history and hand Lane Kiffin the keys to go 8-4.

An 8-win season in Year 1 wouldn’t be a disaster in most places. It would actually be a decent outcome given the schedule, the roster turnover and the natural growing pains of a new staff.

In Baton Rouge, after this much spending and this much bragging, 8-4 would feel like a step backward because it would be one.

The Rebels, meanwhile, will be right there in the SEC West mix, led by a program that already knows what Kiffin brings to the table and has had time to adjust.

If Ole Miss outperforms LSU in 2026, the internet will not be kind. Neither will Tiger Stadium.

The Tigers got their guy. They spent like no one ever has to get him.

Now they’ve got a schedule that doesn’t care about any of that, a quarterback with a real question mark attached to him and a history that suggests their new head coach needs a full season just to find his footing.

Eight and four. It’s not the floor LSU fans are expecting.

Right now, it might be closer to the ceiling.