Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan’s SEC Dominance Reaches Historic New Level

Tarik Robinson‑O’Hagan didn’t just win another SEC title Friday night. He closed out his career by stepping into a different category altogether.

With his 13th gold medal, the Ole Miss senior became the winningest men’s athlete in SEC history, the kind of distinction that cements someone as a conference legend and, honestly, a GOAT.

And he did it in the most Tarik way possible. No drama, no wobble, no doubt. He took the lead in the second round at 20.56 meters, and nobody else even sniffed it the rest of the night.

His winning throw of 20.80 meters in the fourth round only widened the gap. Everyone else was throwing for second.

“I’ve always wanted to be in this moment, and be the best in my conference, be the best in [Division I],” Robinson-O’Hagan told SEC Network’s John Anderson following the shot put. “Me and my brother always dreamed of it, for it to happen in this league, in track and field, I’m happy about it. I’m very grateful for my coaches because they peaked me out, without them I’m nothing.”

That’s been the story since he arrived in Oxford in 2023. Four national titles. Fourteen All‑America honors. Dominance in two events, indoors and outdoors. But when you stack up the SEC numbers, it almost doesn’t look real.

Thirteen SEC championships. Seven outdoors, six indoors. That breaks the men’s all‑sport record of 12 held by Auburn sprinter Harvey Glance since the late 1970s.

It also ties Robinson‑O’Hagan with Arkansas distance star Amy Yoder and Florida swimming icon Tracy Caulkins for the most SEC titles by any athlete, men or women.

He didn’t just win. He overwhelmed the league. He scored 144 career SEC points, averaging 18 per meet. He swept the shot and weight throw indoors three straight years, something nobody had ever done. He swept the shot and hammer outdoors three straight years, something else nobody had ever done.

Eight times, he single‑handedly outscored an entire SEC team at a championship meet.

And he might do it again before the weekend ends.

When people talk about the greatest athletes to ever compete in the SEC, the list usually leans toward sprinters, swimmers, gymnasts, and distance runners.

After Friday night, Tarik Robinson‑O’Hagan belongs in that conversation without hesitation. His résumé isn’t just impressive. It’s historic.

Ole Miss has had stars before, but it has never had anyone quite like this.

Day Two Men’s Team Scores (Through Eight Events)

1. #10 Alabama – 43

2. #16 Florida – 38

3. #6 Tennessee – 33.5

4. #18 Ole Miss – 31.75

5. #3 Georgia – 26

6. #14 Texas – 23

7. #5 Texas A&M – 22.75

8. Mississippi State – 19

9. #1 Arkansas – 16

T10. #19 Kentucky – 13

T10. #4 LSU – 13

T10. Missouri – 13

13. #7 Auburn – 8

14. Oklahoma – 2

— South Carolina

Day Two Women’s Team Scores (Through Eight Events)

1. #22 Alabama – 62.5

2. #2 Florida – 32

3. #7 Texas A&M – 24.5

4. #1 Georgia – 22

5. Missouri – 20.5

T6. Oklahoma – 18

T6. Vanderbilt – 18

T8. Ole Miss – 16

T8. #12 Kentucky – 16

T8. Mississippi State – 16

11. #11 Texas – 15

12. #25 Auburn – 14

13. #10 Arkansas – 12.5

T14. #3 South Carolina – 10

T14. #13 Tennessee – 10

16. #5 LSU – 5