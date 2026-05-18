One Game Short: Ole Miss Paying for March, April Losses in May

There’s a theme to this Ole Miss baseball season and it’s not a comfortable one to sit with heading into Hoover.

One game. Maybe two. That’s the margin between where the Rebels are and where they wanted to be. It’s the difference between being in the top half of the SEC Tournament bracket and drawing a 9 seed.

It’s the razor-thin gap between hosting an NCAA Regional in Oxford and hoping the selection committee still values what’s left of a résumé that looked a lot prettier two months ago.

The losses that hurt most didn’t happen this week. They happened in March. They happened in April.

And now Ole Miss is paying for them in May.

Season Defined by Ones That Got Away

This isn’t a bad team. The Rebels are still ranked 17th nationally.

D1Baseball still has them slotted as the 18 national seed, essentially the second-best 2 seed in the country heading into NCAA Tournament selection.

That’s a real accomplishment for a program navigating a brutal SEC schedule.

But somewhere between the first week of conference play and the final weekend in Tuscaloosa a handful of games slipped away that didn’t have to.

Those close losses and missed opportunities in the early and middle parts of the season are exactly why Ole Miss is opening the SEC Tournament at 9:30 Tuesday morning.

They’ll face a Missouri team that went 6-24 in league play instead of sitting comfortably in the top four and waiting until Wednesday.

Dropping the regular season finale at Alabama was the last twist of the knife. It didn’t start the problem. It just made sure everyone felt it.

One Game Short of So Much More

The math is brutal in its simplicity. One more win somewhere along the way — just one — and this week looks completely different.

The Rebs might be an 8 seed flipping the bracket matchup with Mississippi State.

They might be sitting closer to that hosting conversation that coach Mike Bianco and this program clearly believe they earned.

Instead Ole Miss is the 9 seed. Hosting a regional in Oxford is about as close to off the table as it can get without being completely gone.

Fans probably shouldn’t be making plans for that one.

The gap between where the Rebels sit and where a team needs to be to host isn’t enormous but at this point in the season it might as well be.

“If you’re going to make this tournament be meaningful you need to win more than one game,” D1Baseball’s Mark Etheridge said. “If I’m Mike Bianco I set it up to, ‘How do I get three wins?'”

That’s the whole season in one sentence. It was always about getting one more. Now it’s about getting three more.

What Hoover Can and Can’t Fix

Here’s the honest truth about this week.

The SEC Tournament can help Ole Miss. It can protect seeding and boost the RPI. Three wins over Missouri, Mississippi State and Georgia would absolutely move the needle on the national seed line and give the Rebels real momentum heading into the NCAA Tournament.

What it probably can’t do is get Ole Miss back into the hosting conversation. That window didn’t close this weekend in Tuscaloosa. It closed gradually over the course of a season where the Rebs let too many winnable games get away in the first two months.

Protecting a 2 seed and avoiding a slide down the bracket is the real goal now. That’s not a consolation prize because a 2 seed is a strong NCAA Tournament position, but it does require winning in Hoover starting Tuesday.

Rotation Still Sets Up Well

Give the coaching staff credit for one thing. However this season has unfolded the pitching plan for this week is clean and it makes sense.

Wil Libbert opens Tuesday against his former team Missouri on a full week of rest after starting last Tuesday against UT Martin.

He didn’t throw in Tuscaloosa this past weekend which makes this setup as straightforward as it gets.

Win that one and Hunter Elliott takes the mound Wednesday against Mississippi State.

Elliott pitched last Thursday and carries the most rest among the weekend rotation heading into the middle of the week. That Mississippi State game is where the week starts to get real.

Then Taylor Rabe against 1-seed Georgia on Thursday at 3 p.m. Rabe has pitched his way into that second starter role with back-to-back strong outings against Texas A&M and Alabama. He threw on Friday which lines him up smoothly.

The Cade Townsend health question adds another layer.

If Bianco and pitching coach Joel Mangrum are managing Townsend’s shoulder carefully — and the smart money says they are — then keeping him back for a potential Saturday semifinal after a Friday off day keeps him on normal rest and keeps the best version of this staff inta for the deepest possible run.

Etheridge laid out the blueprint.

“You got Rabe who is an absolute demon last week against Alabama and last week against A&M,” Etheridge said. “If you can set that up there’s a path.”

May Is Here and Time to Make It Count

The games lost in March and April can’t be taken back. That’s not how baseball works.

Ole Miss can’t go back and steal a win from a mid-week slip or a weekend series that got away somewhere in the middle of the SEC schedule.

What the Rebels can do is make sure those losses don’t define the whole season.

Three wins in Hoover won’t fix everything but they’d go a long way toward making the NCAA Tournament seeding piure cleaner and sending this team into the postseason with some real momentum instead of just a ranking and a shrug.

It starts Tuesday morning. One game at a time.

The same way the season slipped — one game at a time — is the same way it gets put back together.