Ole Miss Chasing LSU for One of Louisiana’s Top Defensive Backs

Jayden Anding didn’t surprise anyone by trimming his list to three schools on Sunday, but the fact Ole Miss is still standing says plenty about how the Rebels are recruiting Louisiana right now.

LSU is the clear favorite, and everyone knows why. Anding’s older brother, Aidan, is already on the roster in Baton Rouge, and family ties usually carry a lot of weight in these decisions.

But Ole Miss isn’t going away, and Frank Wilson is a big reason why.

Wilson has only been back in Oxford for a few months, yet his fingerprints are all over the Rebels’ Louisiana strategy. He helped pull JT Lindsey out of the portal, he has Ole Miss in the mix for several of the state’s top prospects, and now he has the Rebels sitting in the top three for one of the best safeties in the 2027 class.

Anding made that clear when he announced Ole Miss, Kansas State and LSU as his finalists. The Tigers still lead, but the Rebels are the primary competition.

The 6‑foot, 170‑pound Anding is a big piece of a Ruston High program that has become one of the most important recruiting stops in Louisiana.

Ruston went 11‑3 last season and finished No. 2 in the state.

Anding’s teammate, five‑star tight end Ahmad Hudson, is already committed to LSU, but Ole Miss has stayed involved there too. The Rebels making Anding’s Top 3 is another sign they’re gaining ground at a school that could shape their Louisiana classes for years.

Anding’s recruitment is also a reminder of how competitive the state has become.

Wilson has Ole Miss in the mix for five‑star Easton Royal, four‑star Miguel Whitley, four‑star Trey Martin and three‑star Juelz Batiste.

Keeping Anding interested this long, with LSU sitting right there, is not nothing.

Next comes the hard part.

LSU has the family connection and the in‑state pull. Ole Miss has Wilson, momentum and a clear plan.

Anding’s sophomore numbers back up why both programs want him: 55 tackles, four interceptions, three pass breakups and strong verified testing numbers, including a 4.5 in the 40.

The Tigers may still be the team to beat, but Ole Miss staying in the fight this late is a sign of where the Rebels are headed in Louisiana.

And if they keep making noise at Ruston, it won’t just matter for Anding. It could matter for the next wave of blue‑chip talent coming through that program, including players like Hudson.