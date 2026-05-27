Apparently ‘Coach We Shall Not Name’ Can’t Enjoy Beach to Avoid Ole Miss

Normally, things like this wouldn’t be deserving of a story but it did catch my eye with the former coach of the Ole Miss Rebels got discovered on the beach.

And, of course, the guy who loves to be incredibly witty on social media got completely bombed to the point he had zero comeback and simply walked off into the sand.

I mean, seriously, you just can’t make up this stuff any better than this because apparently Lane Kiffin was taking a few days off from his coaching duties at LSU to go on the Florida coast.

Kiffin wouldn’t even return the Hotty Toddy greeting, which is a major violation of Ole Miss rules so now he’s got that to deal with when he comes back Sept. 19 to Oxford.

Things apparently got so hot with that departure in November and December it took a historic ice storm to finally get things cooled down. He probably won’t get a lot of those in a friendly manner in September.