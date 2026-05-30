Ole Miss Senior Racks Up 10 Birdies in Two Rounds at NCAA Championship

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Cameron Tankersley put together one of the best rounds of the 2026 NCAA Championship on Saturday.

The Ole Miss senior’s performance gave the ninth-ranked Rebels a serious boost heading into the weekend’s second half at the Omni La Costa Resort and Spa.

Tankersley went 5-under in Round 2, moving him to 4-under through 36 holes and inside the top 20 individually in the field.

The Rebs came into Saturday needing a bounce-back effort as a group, and they got one.

Ole Miss shot 5-over as a team in Round 2, a 10-stroke improvement over their opening round score, bringing the Rebels to 20-over par for the championship.

Tankersley’s Front Nine Sets Tone

Tankersley didn’t waste any time. He played a clean front nine, posting five birdies and four pars without dropping a single shot.

That kind of spotless stretch doesn’t happen often at a national championship, and it set the stage for what followed.

After making the turn, the All-Region honoree kept it going by adding two more birdies on the back nine.

That gave him 10 total birdies through two rounds — a number that ties for fifth most by any individual in the field through the same point in the tournament.

The performance also added another line to an already strong personal resume. Saturday marked the 20th time this season that Tankersley has finished a round below par with a sign of steady, consistent play over the course of a long college golf season.

Supporting Cast Holds Its Ground

While Tankersley led the way, Ole Miss’s other scorers weren’t far behind in doing their part.

Cohen Trolio and Finn Meister each shot 3-over in Round 2. Tom Fischer and Collins Trolio both came in at 4-over for the day.

None of those scores are what a team hopes for at a national championship, but the group’s combined effort still represented clear improvement from where Ole Miss stood after Round 1.

What’s Next for Rebels

The Rebs were waiting on their tee times for Sunday as other teams continued to wrap up Round 2 throughout Saturday afternoon in Carlsbad.

Round 3 is set for May 31 at the Omni La Costa Resort and Spa.

Ole Miss will need Tankersley to keep rolling and its supporting cast to close the gap if the team’s going to move up in the standings.

The Rebels have shown they can do it and Saturday’s 10-stroke team improvement proved it.