Ole Miss Sophomore Advances to NCAA Championship Final Round as Individual

Ole Miss didn’t make the cut as a team at the NCAA Championship on Sunday, but the Rebels still have one more round to play thanks to Kajsalotta Svarvar.

The sophomore earned her spot in Monday’s final round as an individual, and she did it while rewriting the program record book.

Svarvar finished stroke play at six under, good enough to advance as the second highest individual from a non‑advancing team. That alone is a strong week.

The bigger headline is the number next to her name. Her three‑day total of 210 is the lowest score by any Rebel at the NCAA Championship in program history.

For a player who has been steady all season, this was another step forward on one of the sport’s biggest stages.

She had to work for it on Sunday. A two‑over front nine could have derailed her round, but she steadied herself with two birdies and a clean run of pars on the back.

It was the kind of response that keeps a season alive for one more day.

Ole Miss, as a team, wrapped up its week in 26th place. The Rebels didn’t have enough to climb into the top 15, but they did get a few solid rounds on the way out.

Sophie Linder posted an even‑par 72. Mary Miller and Filippa Sundquist each turned in 74s, and Matilda Björkman closed with a 77.

Monday now belongs to Svarvar. Eighteen more holes, a chance to chase the NCAA individual title, and a spot in the record book already secured.

Whatever happens next, she’s earned her way into the final day.

Ole Miss didn’t make the cut as a team at the NCAA Championship on Sunday, but the Rebels still have one more round to play thanks to Kajsalotta Svarvar.

The sophomore earned her spot in Monday’s final round as an individual, and she did it while rewriting the program record book.

Svarvar finished stroke play at six under, good enough to advance as the second highest individual from a non‑advancing team. That alone is a strong week.

The bigger headline is the number next to her name. Her three‑day total of 210 is the lowest score by any Rebel at the NCAA Championship in program history.

For a player who has been steady all season, this was another step forward on one of the sport’s biggest stages.

She had to work for it on Sunday. A two‑over front nine could have derailed her round, but she steadied herself with two birdies and a clean run of pars on the back.

It was the kind of response that keeps a season alive for one more day.

Ole Miss, as a team, wrapped up its week in 26th place. The Rebels didn’t have enough to climb into the top 15, but they did get a few solid rounds on the way out.

Sophie Linder posted an even‑par 72. Mary Miller and Filippa Sundquist each turned in 74s, and Matilda Björkman closed with a 77.

Monday now belongs to Svarvar. Eighteen more holes, a chance to chase the NCAA individual title, and a spot in the record book already secured.

Whatever happens next, she’s earned her way into the final day.

NCAA Golf Championship

Louisville Regional Individual Scores

Anna Davis, Auburn — Total: -10; Thru: F; RD1: -2; RD2: -7; RD3: -1; Pts: 72.66 Sheridan Clancy, Indiana — Total: -9; Thru: F; RD1: -4; RD2: -5; RD3: E; Pts: 66.85 Kajsalotta Svarvar, Ole Miss — Total: -8; Thru: F; RD1: -5; RD2: E; RD3: -3; Pts: 61.50

T4. Natalie Saint Germain, Houston — Total: -7; Thru: F; RD1: -1; RD2: -6; RD3: E; Pts: 56.59

T4. Nanami Nakashima, Kansas State — Total: -7; Thru: F; RD1: -5; RD2: -2; RD3: E; Pts: 56.59

T6. Molly Brown Davidson, Auburn — Total: -6; Thru: F; RD1: -2; RD2: -3; RD3: -1; Pts: 52.06

T6. Isabel Brozena, Xavier — Total: -6; Thru: F; RD1: -3; RD2: -4; RD3: +1; Pts: 52.06

T6. Eila Galitsky, South Carolina (IND) — Total: -6; Thru: F; RD1: -1; RD2: -3; RD3: -2; Pts: 52.06

T9. Mary Miller, Ole Miss — Total: -4; Thru: F; RD1: -3; RD2: +1; RD3: -2; Pts: 44.07

T9. Maria Jose Marin, Arkansas — Total: -4; Thru: F; RD1: E; RD2: -5; RD3: +1; Pts: 44.07

T11. Carys Fennessy, Charleston — Total: -3; Thru: F; RD1: E; RD2: -3; RD3: E; Pts: 40.55

T11. Maria Jose Barragan, Brigham Young (IND) — Total: -3; Thru: F; RD1: -3; RD2: -2; RD3: +2; Pts: 40.55

T13. Jiarui Chen, Kansas State — Total: -2; Thru: F; RD1: +1; RD2: E; RD3: -3; Pts: 37.30

T13. Isabella Johnson, Middle Tennessee (IND) — Total: -2; Thru: F; RD1: -5; RD2: -1; RD3: +4; Pts: 37.30

T13. Emilie von Finckenstein, Charleston — Total: -2; Thru: F; RD1: -4; RD2: +3; RD3: -1; Pts: 37.30

T13. Maelynn Kim, Houston — Total: -2; Thru: F; RD1: -2; RD2: -5; RD3: +5; Pts: 37.30

T13. Nichakorn Pinprayoon, Iowa State — Total: -2; Thru: F; RD1: -1; RD2: -2; RD3: +1; Pts: 37.30

T13. Carys Worby, Auburn — Total: -2; Thru: F; RD1: +3; RD2: -3; RD3: -2; Pts: 37.30

T13. Alexa Saldana, Houston — Total: -2; Thru: F; RD1: E; RD2: -4; RD3: +2; Pts: 37.30

T20. Sara Brentcheneff, Arkansas — Total: -1; Thru: F; RD1: -2; RD2: -2; RD3: +3; Pts: 34.32

T20. Emily Mathews, Virginia Tech — Total: -1; Thru: F; RD1: -3; RD2: -2; RD3: +4; Pts: 34.32

T20. Maddie May, Indiana — Total: -1; Thru: F; RD1: +1; RD2: +1; RD3: -3; Pts: 34.32

T20. Banthita Phoncharatkun, Virginia Tech — Total: -1; Thru: F; RD1: E; RD2: -1; RD3: E; Pts: 34.32

T20. Karisa Chul-Ak-Sorn, Iowa State — Total: -1; Thru: F; RD1: E; RD2: -1; RD3: E; Pts: 34.32

T20. Pimkwan Chookaew, Iowa State — Total: -1; Thru: F; RD1: +4; RD2: -5; RD3: E; Pts: 34.32

T26. Matilda Björkman, Ole Miss — Total: E; Thru: F; RD1: +2; RD2: -4; RD3: +2; Pts: 31.58

T26. Reagan Zibilski, Arkansas — Total: E; Thru: F; RD1: -3; RD2: +7; RD3: -4; Pts: 31.58

T26. Maylis Lamoure, South Carolina (IND) — Total: E; Thru: F; RD1: E; RD2: +1; RD3: -1; Pts: 31.58

T26. Stalee Fields, Kansas State — Total: E; Thru: F; RD1: +2; RD2: -1; RD3: -1; Pts: 31.58

T30. Alexandra Vidal Rivera, Iowa State — Total: +1; Thru: F; RD1: E; RD2: -3; RD3: +4; Pts: 29.05

T30. Charlotte Cantonis, Auburn — Total: +1; Thru: F; RD1: -1; RD2: -2; RD3: +4; Pts: 29.05

T30. Madison Dabagia, Indiana — Total: +1; Thru: F; RD1: +2; RD2: +1; RD3: -2; Pts: 29.05

T30. Isabella Yan, Iowa State — Total: +1; Thru: F; RD1: E; RD2: -2; RD3: +3; Pts: 29.05

T34. Valentine Delon, Virginia Tech — Total: +2; Thru: F; RD1: -2; RD2: +4; RD3: E; Pts: 26.73

T34. Moa Svedenskiold, Houston — Total: +2; Thru: F; RD1: -3; RD2: +2; RD3: +3; Pts: 26.73

Yao Wang, Virginia Tech — Total: +3; Thru: F; RD1: +5; RD2: -2; RD3: E; Pts: 24.59 Sloane Biddle, Belmont (IND) — Total: +4; Thru: F; RD1: +2; RD2: +5; RD3: -3; Pts: 22.63

T38. Barbara Car, Old Dominion (IND) — Total: +5; Thru: F; RD1: +1; RD2: E; RD3: +4; Pts: 20.82

T38. Stephanie Woo, Xavier — Total: +5; Thru: F; RD1: E; RD2: +2; RD3: +3; Pts: 20.82

T40. Madison Reemsnyder, Xavier — Total: +6; Thru: F; RD1: -2; RD2: +3; RD3: +5; Pts: 19.15

T40. Abbey Schutte, Arkansas — Total: +6; Thru: F; RD1: +1; RD2: E; RD3: +5; Pts: 19.15

T40. Leah Edwards, Western Kentucky — Total: +6; Thru: F; RD1: -1; RD2: E; RD3: +7; Pts: 19.15

T40. Swetha Sathish, Arkansas — Total: +6; Thru: F; RD1: +5; RD2: E; RD3: +1; Pts: 19.15

T40. Emilia Väistö, Houston — Total: +6; Thru: F; RD1: +1; RD2: +2; RD3: +3; Pts: 19.15

T45. Adrian Anderson, Charleston — Total: +8; Thru: F; RD1: E; RD2: +3; RD3: +5; Pts: 16.21

T45. Savannah Dupre, Virginia Tech — Total: +8; Thru: F; RD1: +3; RD2: -1; RD3: +6; Pts: 16.21

T47. Noa van Beek, Kansas State — Total: +9; Thru: F; RD1: +3; RD2: +1; RD3: +5; Pts: 14.92

T47. Sydney Hackett, Western Kentucky — Total: +9; Thru: F; RD1: E; RD2: +9; RD3: E; Pts: 14.92

T47. Molly Hardwick, Charleston — Total: +9; Thru: F; RD1: +5; RD2: -3; RD3: +7; Pts: 14.92

T50. Katie Cranston, Auburn — Total: +10; Thru: F; RD1: +3; RD2: +2; RD3: +5; Pts: 13.72

T50. Filippa Sundquist, Ole Miss — Total: +10; Thru: F; RD1: +5; RD2: +2; RD3: +3; Pts: 13.72

T52. Reagan Ramage, Western Kentucky — Total: +11; Thru: F; RD1: E; RD2: +8; RD3: +3; Pts: 12.63

T52. Katherine Weir, Murray State — Total: +11; Thru: F; RD1: +3; RD2: +1; RD3: +7; Pts: 12.63

T54. Darrelyn Webster, Xavier — Total: +13; Thru: F; RD1: +1; RD2: +7; RD3: +5; Pts: 10.69

T54. Tina von Arx, Murray State — Total: +13; Thru: F; RD1: +5; RD2: E; RD3: +8; Pts: 10.69

T54. Ashley Kirkland, Xavier — Total: +13; Thru: F; RD1: +7; RD2: -1; RD3: +7; Pts: 10.69

T54. Saia Rampersaud, Indiana — Total: +13; Thru: F; RD1: +5; RD2: +2; RD3: +6; Pts: 10.69

Katie Poots, Indiana — Total: +14; Thru: F; RD1: +6; RD2: +3; RD3: +5; Pts: 9.83 Patti Patterson, Murray State — Total: +16; Thru: F; RD1: +11; RD2: +2; RD3: +3; Pts: 8.32

60 Averi Cline, Western Kentucky — Total: +18; Thru: F; RD1: +5; RD2: +5; RD3: +8; Pts: 7.05