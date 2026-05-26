Ole Miss sophomore Kajsalotta Svarvar looks on at the NCAA Louisville Regional. | Ole Miss Athletics
Ole Miss sophomore Kajsalotta Svarvar looks on at the NCAA Louisville Regional. | Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss Sophomore Caps NCAA Championship Run With Top-20 Finish

BY Taylor Hodges

Kajsalotta Svarvar wrapped up her week at the NCAA Championship on Monday, finishing tied for 18th and earning her place among the top individuals in the field. The Ole Miss sophomore made it to the final day of stroke play on her own merit, closing out four rounds at one under.

She didn’t have her best stuff in the finale with a 77, but the work she did early in the week carried her. Svarvar opened the tournament with back‑to‑back 69s on Friday and Saturday, then locked up her spot in Monday’s round with an even 72 on Sunday.

Her three‑day total of 210 during team stroke play wasn’t just good enough to advance. It set a new program record for the lowest 54‑hole score by a Rebel at the NCAA Championship.

Svarvar’s sophomore season ends with the kind of numbers that show how steady she’s been. Her 71.40 stroke average ranks sixth at Ole Miss since 2003‑04, and she stacked up four top‑five finishes, five top‑10s, and seven top‑20s along the way.

A strong week, a strong season, and a clear sign she’s only getting better.

NCAA DI Women’s National Championship

Team Scores

  1. Stanford (#1): -22, F — RD1 -6, RD2 -6, RD3 -9, RD4 -1 — 122.44 pts
  2. Southern California (#2): -9, F — RD1 -7, RD2 -2, RD3 -7, RD4 +7 — 94.98 pts
  3. Arkansas (#7): +1, F — RD1 -2, RD2 +2, RD3 -3, RD4 +4 — 78.13 pts
  4. Texas (#5): +1, F — RD1 E, RD2 +2, RD3 -8, RD4 +7 — 78.13 pts
  5. Eastern Michigan (#27): +2, F — RD1 -2, RD2 +7, RD3 +1, RD4 -4 — 76.62 pts
  6. Oklahoma State (#21): +3, F — RD1 -5, RD2 -2, RD3 -3, RD4 +13 — 75.14 pts
  7. Duke (#10): +7, F — RD1 +3, RD2 -2, RD3 +1, RD4 +5 — 69.49 pts
  8. Pepperdine (#11): +11, F — RD1 +8, RD2 +1, RD3 -1, RD4 +3 — 64.27 pts
  9. Iowa State (#17): +12, F — RD1 -4, RD2 +4, RD3 -3, RD4 +15 — 63.03 pts
  10. Arizona State (#23): +13, F — RD1 +1, RD2 +4, RD3 -3, RD4 +11 — 61.81 pts
  11. Florida (#3): +16, F — RD1 +9, RD2 -3, RD3 -4, RD4 +14 — 58.29 pts
  12. SMU (#16): +23, F — RD1 E, RD2 +1, RD3 +9, RD4 +13 — 51.09 pts
  13. Missouri (#32): +23, F — RD1 -1, RD2 +8, RD3 +1, RD4 +15 — 51.09 pts
  14. Northwestern (#31): +25, F — RD1 +2, RD2 +4, RD3 +6, RD4 +13 — 51.09 pts
  15. North Carolina (#12): +26, F — RD1 +5, RD2 +6, RD3 -1, RD4 +16 — 51.09 pts

Individual Scores

  1. Farah O’Keefe, Texas (#1): -12, F — RD1 -3, RD2 -3, RD3 -4, RD4 -2 — 120.32 pts
  2. Megha Ganne, Stanford (#7): -10, F — RD1 -4, RD2 -1, RD3 -3, RD4 -2 — 106.18 pts
  3. Rianne Malixi, Duke (#8): -9, F — RD1 +1, RD2 -3, RD3 -4, RD4 -3 — 99.74 pts
  4. Catherine Park, Southern California (#10): -8, F — RD1 -2, RD2 -1, RD3 -7, RD4 +2 — 93.70 pts
  5. Maria Jose Marin, Arkansas (#3): -7, F — RD1 E, RD2 -4, RD3 -1, RD4 -2 — 88.02 pts
  6. Kyra Van Kan, Tennessee (#47): -7, F — RD1 -3, RD2 -1, RD3 -3, RD4 E — 88.02 pts
  7. Ellie Bushnell, Oklahoma State (#125): -6, F — RD1 -4, RD2 +1, RD3 -4, RD4 +1 — 82.69 pts
  8. Marta Silchenko, Oklahoma State (#21): -5, F — RD1 -2, RD2 -2, RD3 -3, RD4 +2 — 77.68 pts
  9. Reagan Zibilski, Arkansas (#46): -5, F — RD1 -1, RD2 +2, RD3 -4, RD4 -2 — 77.68 pts
  10. Kirstin Angosta, TCU (IND): -5, F — RD1 -3, RD2 -2, RD3 -1, RD4 +1 — 77.68 pts
  11. Jasmine Koo, Southern California (#18): -4, F — RD1 -1, RD2 -1, RD3 -2, RD4 E — 72.97 pts
  12. Thanana Kotchasanmanee, Princeton (IND) (#59): -3, F — RD1 -3, RD2 -1, RD3 -2, RD4 +3 — 68.55 pts
  13. Savannah de Bock, Eastern Michigan (#146): -3, F — RD1 -1, RD2 +1, RD3 E, RD4 -3 — 68.55 pts
  14. Siuue Wu, Florida (#32): -2, F — RD1 +4, RD2 -8, RD3 -2, RD4 +4 — 64.40 pts
  15. Baiyok Sukterm, Eastern Michigan (#79): -2, F — RD1 E, RD2 E, RD3 -1, RD4 -1 — 64.40 pts
  16. Kelly Xu, Stanford (#14): -2, F — RD1 -1, RD2 +3, RD3 -1, RD4 -3 — 64.40 pts
  17. Meja Örtengren, Stanford (#12): -2, F — RD1 -2, RD2 -4, RD3 -3, RD4 +7 — 64.40 pts
  18. Dianna Lee, Northwestern (#62): -1, F — RD1 +2, RD2 -2, RD3 -1, RD4 E — 60.50 pts
  19. Kajsalotta Svarvar, Ole Miss (#44): -1, F — RD1 -3, RD2 -3, RD3 E, RD4 +5 — 60.50 pts
  20. Sophia Fullbrook, Florida State (#19): E, F — RD1 -2, RD2 +1, RD3 -3, RD4 +4 — 56.83 pts
  21. Paula Martín Sampedro, Stanford (#2): E, F — RD1 +1, RD2 -1, RD3 -2, RD4 +2 — 56.83 pts
  22. Eunseo Choi, Pepperdine (#27): E, F — RD1 +5, RD2 -3, RD3 -4, RD4 +2 — 56.83 pts
  23. Taylor Kehoe, Michigan State (#68): +1, F — RD1 -2, RD2 +1, RD3 E, RD4 +2 — 53.39 pts
  24. Bailey Shoemaker, Southern California (#16): +1, F — RD1 -2, RD2 E, RD3 E, RD4 +3 — 53.39 pts
  25. Andie Smith, Duke (#77): +1, F — RD1 +2, RD2 -2, RD3 E, RD4 +1 — 53.39 pts
  26. Beth Coulter, Arizona State: +1, F — RD1 -3, RD2 -2, RD3 +1, RD4 +5 — 53.39 pts
  27. Pimkwan Chookaew, Iowa State (#54): +1, F — RD1 -2, RD2 +2, RD3 -2, RD4 +3 — 53.39 pts
  28. Jaclyn LaHa, Virginia (#34): +1, F — RD1 E, RD2 -1, RD3 -1, RD4 +3 — 53.39 pts
  29. Janae Leovao, Eastern Michigan (#55): +1, F — RD1 -1, RD2 +3, RD3 +1, RD4 -2 — 53.39 pts
  30. Ebba Liljeberg, Missouri (#82): +2, F — RD1 E, RD2 +1, RD3 -1, RD4 +2 — 50.52 pts
  31. Pimpisa Rubrong, Arizona State (#115): +2, F — RD1 +1, RD2 +4, RD3 -4, RD4 +1 — 50.15 pts
  32. Thanchanok Iadpluem, North Carolina (#147): +2, F — RD1 +5, RD2 -1, RD3 -1, RD4 -1 — 50.15 pts
  33. Taylor Riley, LSU (#150): +2, F — RD1 E, RD2 +3, RD3 -3, RD4 +2 — 50.52 pts

2026 Rebels Football

Sun, Sept. 6vs Louisville, Nashville6:30 PM, ABC
Sat, Sep 12vs CharlotteTBD
Sat, Sep 19LSU6:30 PM, ABC
Sat, Sep 26@ FloridaTBD
Sat, Oct 10@ VanderbiltTBD
Sat, Oct 17MissouriTBD
Sat, Oct 24@ TexasTBD
Sat, Oct 31vs AuburnTBD
Sat, Nov 7vs GeorgiaTBD
Sat, Nov 14@ OklahomaTBD
Sat, Nov 21vs WoffordTBD
Sat, Nov 28vs Mississippi State11:00 AM, ABC

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