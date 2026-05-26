Ole Miss Sophomore Caps NCAA Championship Run With Top-20 Finish

Kajsalotta Svarvar wrapped up her week at the NCAA Championship on Monday, finishing tied for 18th and earning her place among the top individuals in the field. The Ole Miss sophomore made it to the final day of stroke play on her own merit, closing out four rounds at one under.

She didn’t have her best stuff in the finale with a 77, but the work she did early in the week carried her. Svarvar opened the tournament with back‑to‑back 69s on Friday and Saturday, then locked up her spot in Monday’s round with an even 72 on Sunday.

Her three‑day total of 210 during team stroke play wasn’t just good enough to advance. It set a new program record for the lowest 54‑hole score by a Rebel at the NCAA Championship.

Svarvar’s sophomore season ends with the kind of numbers that show how steady she’s been. Her 71.40 stroke average ranks sixth at Ole Miss since 2003‑04, and she stacked up four top‑five finishes, five top‑10s, and seven top‑20s along the way.

A strong week, a strong season, and a clear sign she’s only getting better.

NCAA DI Women’s National Championship

Team Scores

Stanford (#1): -22, F — RD1 -6, RD2 -6, RD3 -9, RD4 -1 — 122.44 pts Southern California (#2): -9, F — RD1 -7, RD2 -2, RD3 -7, RD4 +7 — 94.98 pts Arkansas (#7): +1, F — RD1 -2, RD2 +2, RD3 -3, RD4 +4 — 78.13 pts Texas (#5): +1, F — RD1 E, RD2 +2, RD3 -8, RD4 +7 — 78.13 pts Eastern Michigan (#27): +2, F — RD1 -2, RD2 +7, RD3 +1, RD4 -4 — 76.62 pts Oklahoma State (#21): +3, F — RD1 -5, RD2 -2, RD3 -3, RD4 +13 — 75.14 pts Duke (#10): +7, F — RD1 +3, RD2 -2, RD3 +1, RD4 +5 — 69.49 pts Pepperdine (#11): +11, F — RD1 +8, RD2 +1, RD3 -1, RD4 +3 — 64.27 pts Iowa State (#17): +12, F — RD1 -4, RD2 +4, RD3 -3, RD4 +15 — 63.03 pts Arizona State (#23): +13, F — RD1 +1, RD2 +4, RD3 -3, RD4 +11 — 61.81 pts Florida (#3): +16, F — RD1 +9, RD2 -3, RD3 -4, RD4 +14 — 58.29 pts SMU (#16): +23, F — RD1 E, RD2 +1, RD3 +9, RD4 +13 — 51.09 pts Missouri (#32): +23, F — RD1 -1, RD2 +8, RD3 +1, RD4 +15 — 51.09 pts Northwestern (#31): +25, F — RD1 +2, RD2 +4, RD3 +6, RD4 +13 — 51.09 pts North Carolina (#12): +26, F — RD1 +5, RD2 +6, RD3 -1, RD4 +16 — 51.09 pts

Individual Scores