Sankey’s got Ole Miss covered on the college sports bill fight

Nobody in Oxford needs to say a single word about this one.

The SEC and Big Ten dropped a joint statement saying they don’t back the Protect College Sports Act as it’s currently written.

The bill was crafted by Senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Maria Cantwell of Washington, a couple of lawmakers from opposite sides of the aisle trying to bring some order to a college sports world that’s been coming apart at the seams.

The Big 12 and the Atlantic Coast Conference had already thrown their support behind the legislation before the ink dried.

The two richest conferences in the country? They took a hard pass.

Nobody should be shocked.

And Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter shouldn’t feel the slightest pressure to weigh in. That’s not his fight to pick.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey draws a very comfortable salary to handle exactly this kind of thing and he’s already handling it.

Joint statement on the Protect College Sports Act: pic.twitter.com/0sRlWCSvGY — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) June 2, 2026

Follow the money, not the fine print

Let’s not pretend the joint statement released less than 24 hours before a scheduled Senate Commerce Committee hearing was about protecting the soul of college athletics.

The SEC and Big Ten said the bill “leaves critical issues unresolved,” pointing specifically to concerns that it doesn’t meaningfully replace the patchwork of state laws with a single federal standard.

Cruz argued back that the bill was written to do exactly that. Two sides. Same legislation. Very different conclusions.

One of the bill’s central provisions would give conferences an option to pool their media rights. It’s an idea the Big Ten and SEC have long argued wouldn’t generate the financial gains supporters claim.

The joint statement didn’t even bring that up directly. They let it ride without comment. But that’s the real issue driving this whole standoff.

The SEC’s deal with ESPN is worth roughly $3 billion. The Big Ten’s agreement with Fox, Paramount and NBC is valued at more than $8 billion over seven years. That’s the largest media rights deal in college conference history.

Those aren’t numbers you just throw into a shared pot so programs from the Big 12 and ACC can pull up a chair and help themselves.

The financial gap between the SEC and Big Ten and everyone else didn’t happen by accident. It happened because those two conferences made smart deals and protected their turf.

Why would they sign onto legislation that starts chipping away at that wall?

They wouldn’t. They haven’t. And they won’t unless something changes dramatically in their favor.

Sankey’s already on the field

After the bill was introduced, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said bipartisan engagement in Washington on these issues was critical, then co-signed the joint statement opposing the bill as written.

That’s not a contradiction. That’s a commissioner playing both sides of the rope until he figures out the best pull.

Sankey knows exactly what he’s doing. He didn’t get to his position by tipping his hand early.

When he eventually tells SEC member schools which direction to lean on this legislation, they’ll lean that way. That includes Ole Miss.

That’s not weakness on the Rebels’ part and exactly how the arrangement is supposed to work.

Schools pay conference dues for a reason and one of those reasons is having a commissioner who can carry the water on complicated federal legislation so Carter doesn’t have to.

The Big 12 and ACC commissioners came out swinging for the bill because they’re on the losing end of that financial canyon.

Revenue pooling helps them. It’d cost the SEC. Carter doesn’t need a microphone for that conversation.

What it means for the Rebels

The bill would give the NCAA an antitrust exemption to enforce rules that courts have been picking apart for years. That includes limits on transfers and athlete eligibility and a ban on schools raiding another program’s coaching staff mid-season.

hose are real issues that affect Ole Miss and every other program in the country week to week. But they’re issues Sankey is already fighting on the Rebels’ behalf.

Both conferences said they want to keep working with Cruz and Cantwell to improve the legislation.

Translation of that is the door isn’t closed but the welcome mat isn’t out either.

The SEC isn’t going anywhere. It’s just not sitting down until the terms get better.

Whatever happens with the Protect College Sports Act — whether it passes as written, gets reworked or fades out before Congress loses interest — the SEC will land on its feet.

It always does. The conference has navigated realignment, the NIL era and the transfer portal and come out wealthier and more powerful every single time.

Ole Miss comes along for that ride whether Carter says a word or not.

The Rebels are insulated by the most powerful commissioner in college sports sitting in their corner working the phones so they don’t have to.

Sit back, Oxford. Sankey’s got this.