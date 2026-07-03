Five Ole Miss Moments SEC Network Should Air During Takeover Day

For the 12th straight summer, SEC Network is rolling out its SEC Network Takeover, giving all 16 league schools a full day of programming built around their biggest moments from the past year.

Alabama kicks things off Friday. Each school gets its own day after that, with SEC Network handing over the schedule and letting them showcase championships, rivalry games, behind‑the‑scenes features and whatever else defined their season.

Ole Miss gets its slot on July 10. The full lineup isn’t out yet, but the SEC’s release did list two early highlights. At 8 a.m., the network will air Ole Miss softball’s 3‑0 win over then‑No. 16 Mississippi State in Oxford. At 8 p.m., fans get the Rebels’ 39‑34 win over Georgia in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal.

With an entire day to fill, there are plenty of other games and moments that should make the cut. Here are our top five picks.

Men’s Golf Wins SEC Championship

Ole Miss defeated No. 3 Florida 4-1 in the match-play championship to claim its first SEC men’s golf title since 1984. It was only the second conference championship in program history and ended one of the longest title droughts in Ole Miss athletics. Anytime you win an SEC title, in any sport, that moment becomes one of the signature moments of the year. You can’t tell the story of Ole Miss sports this past year without highlighting this.

Baseball Beats Auburn to Return to Omaha

The Rebels went on the road and won the Auburn Super Regional, completing the series with a dramatic Game 2 victory powered by late back-to-back home runs. The win sent Ole Miss back to the Men’s College World Series for the first time since 2022 and completed a postseason run that also included an unbeaten trip through the Lincoln Regional.

Women’s Basketball Erases 19-Point Deficit Against Notre Dame

Ole Miss trailed No. 18 Notre Dame by 19 before storming back for a 69-62 victory. The comeback tied the largest in program history, delivered Ole Miss its first SEC/ACC Challenge win and avenged the loss that ended the Rebels’ 2024 NCAA Tournament run. This wasn’t the best game from Ole Miss in the season, but it was certainly the most dramatic. Doing it against a Notre Dame program that has spent multiple seasons at the top of the women’s college basketball pyramid, it was a huge moment.

Football Wins First CFP Game In Oxford

Ole Miss overwhelmed Tulane 41-10 in the program’s first College Football Playoff game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The victory gave the Rebels their first 12-win season, but the Lane Kiffin soap opera is why this is our pick. It was the first game without Kiffin, who spent the previous month starring in his own real-life drama show, after leaving Ole Miss before the CFP for LSU. It also became Pete Golding’s first win as head coach.

Men’s Basketball Stuns No. 15 Alabama in SEC Tournament

The 15th-seeded Rebels beat Texas and Georgia before stunning No. 15 Alabama 80-79 in the quarterfinals. Ole Miss then pushed No. 17 Arkansas to overtime in the semifinals. Considering hardly anyone picked Ole Miss to beat the Longhorns, it was about as surprising of a run in a tournament you could ask for.

Honorable Mention