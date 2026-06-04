Ole Miss Has Another Major Recruiting Weekend on Deck

Last weekend was one of those stretches that makes a coaching staff feel like the board is finally tilting their way. Four commitments in two days will do that.

But if you look at who is supposed to be in Oxford over the next few days, there’s a real chance the momentum doesn’t slow down at all. It might even pick up.

The headliner is obvious. Alvin Mosley, the four‑star wideout from Texas, has been loud and proud about his Ole Miss visit on social media. He’s ranked No. 118 nationally and sits inside the top 20 at his position. He’s also uncommitted with a final four of Ole Miss, Texas, Houston and Arkansas.

He’ll hit Texas and Arkansas next, then announce on June 27. That makes this weekend a major data point in his recruitment, and he knows it.

Thanks for all the support @BallerTribe @ACHS_ChargerFB for stoping by the Ranch ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/ayeWmJdyCR — 4⭐️Alvin “A1” Mosley (@AlvinMosley_3) May 20, 2026

Right behind him is another blue‑chip name: offensive tackle Antonio Keefer. He’s out of Tennessee, he’s already announced a top four that includes Ole Miss, and some recruiting services have already predicted him to commit to the Rebels.

That doesn’t guarantee anything, but it does show where the momentum is leaning. Keefer has said he’ll commit this month, though he hasn’t given a date. If he shows up and the visit goes well, Ole Miss could be sitting in the best spot it has been in yet.

There’s also the flip‑watch category, which is always a little messy this time of year.

Benny Easter Jr. is a complicated recruitment because not much has been confirmed. He was expected in Oxford this weekend, but he posted on social media about being in Lubbock on Thursday. He also posted last weekend that he was at Ohio State after being reported as an Ole Miss visitor.

So, at this point, it’s unclear whether he’ll actually make it to Oxford. What is clear is that Ole Miss, LSU and Ohio State are all pushing to flip him from Texas Tech. Whether he shows up this weekend is still unconfirmed.

A similar situation applies to DJ Dotson and Aden Starling. Dotson committed to Georgia earlier this week, and there’s been no public confirmation that he’ll still take his scheduled visit to Ole Miss. Starling was supposed to be in Oxford on June 5, but reports now have him in Baton Rouge instead.

Until someone says otherwise, both are in the “don’t count on it” category.

What is confirmed is that several current commits will be back in town.

Defensive lineman Ben’Jarvius Shumaker and safety Darrell Mattison are expected in Oxford as the staff continues to keep the class intact.

That’s always part of June. You recruit new players and you re‑recruit the ones you already have.

The biggest in‑state name on the list is four‑star defensive lineman Mitchell Turner.

He’s the top player in Mississippi and No. 48 nationally. He’s uncommitted and coming off visits to Alabama and LSU. He’s expected to visit Texas next week and Mississippi State on June 19.

No. 3 DL Mitchell Turner shared his Alabama official visit video via Instagram. 🎥 @mitchellupnxt The Crimson Tide remains at the top. “The relationships I have. The relationship with Freddie Roach & Kane Wommack, all of the staff. It's just 'Bama.” 🔗 https://t.co/zrvm2oB0co pic.twitter.com/ngr8VZp8jP — Brett Greenberg (@BrettGreenberg_) June 3, 2026

Right now, the buzz leans toward Alabama, but Ole Miss getting him back on campus is important. You don’t win these battles by sitting still.

So yes, last weekend was great for Ole Miss. Four commitments will always make a staff feel good.

But this weekend has the potential to be just as important.

Some of the biggest names on the board are coming in. Some are confirmed, some are expected, and some are still in the maybe pile. That’s June recruiting in the SEC.

If the Rebels can stack another strong weekend on top of the last one, this class could look very different by the end of the month.