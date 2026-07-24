A Different SEC Preseason Poll Puts Ole Miss Ahead of Georgia

The final headline from SEC Media Days came out Friday morning with the preseason media poll. Ole Miss was picked to finish third by the media members in Tampa, Fla. and that’s not a major shock.

The media picked Georgia and Texas to finish ahead of Ole Miss, which makes sense. Georgia is the two-time defending SEC champions and Texas is considered to have one of the most talented rosters in the country (and some guy named Manning at quarterback).

Whether or not this comes to fruition is a crapshoot. Since 1992 when the SEC began conducting this preseason poll, only 10 projected champions ended the season celebrating a win in the SEC title game. The most recent was Georgia in 2024. Last year, it was Texas who was the projected champion.

So, the odds lean in favor of a team other than Georgia winning the SEC this year. Even without the history of previous champions picked at SEC Media Days, winning a conference championship three times in a row is tough feat to accomplish.

That’s why I’m not picking Georgia to win a third-straight SEC championship. Below is the poll I would’ve submitted had I been in Tampa. (Note: I’m much more productive at my desk than sitting in a hotel ballroom.) I’ve also tossed in a brief explanation for my choices.

Agree? Disagree? Let us know on social media what you think!

Taylor’s SEC Preseason Poll

(Predicted order of finish)

1. Texas

Why: This choice came down to Ole Miss or the Longhorns. Both teams have talented rosters, but Texas has more proven talent at a few positions, mainly at wide receiver, offensive line and defensive secondary. The quarterback position does favor Ole Miss, though. So, there’s a feather in the Rebels’ cap.

2. Ole Miss

Why: The Rebels will have the nation’s best backfield to start the season and a defensive front seven as talented and deep as anyone in the country. If the secondary and offensive line additions play at a championship-level, it’s not hard to see Ole Miss at top this list at the end of the season.

3. Georgia

Why: Because it’s Georgia. The Bulldogs have the SEC’s best head coach, returning starter at quarterback and the typical list of future NFL first rounders on their roster.

4. Oklahoma

Why: Another year with John Mateer at quarterback, an offensive line with a year of development under its belt and a defense that could easily be the best in the SEC (if things break right). The Sooners aren’t in my championship contender status, but that could change in a hurry.

5. Alabama

Why: It’s Alabama and if Kalen DeBoer and if he doesn’t want to be shown the door, the Crimson Tide have to finish high up in the conference standings.

6. Texas A&M

Why: Until proven otherwise, I will always assume the Aggies will fall from whatever lofty perk they find themselves at. Look at last season for an example.

7. LSU

Why: The Tigers are this high on my list because of the talent it has there. It’s not higher than this, though, because it remains to be seen how quickly Kiffin can turn LSU into the high-scoring offensive juggernaut, transfer portal king that Ole Miss was under Kiffin. Plus, there’s always the Kiffin circus that could impact things.

8. Tennessee

Why: No clue who’ll be starting at quarterback for the Vols, but there’s always enough talent around to make that player look good. A little bit of luck with injuries wouldn’t hurt either.

9. South Carolina

Why: Call this a gut feeling, but the Gamecocks have Lanoris Sellers and some great defensive players. It just feels like the pieces are there for South Carolina to get back to its 2024 version and not last year’s near-train wreck version.

10. Missouri

Why: The Tigers might have a sneaky good offense. Ole Miss knows about Austin Simmons and Cayden Lee. Missouri also got some good news with All-American running back Ahmad Hardy this week. Combine that with one fof the best lineman in the nation in Cayden Green, the pieces are there for this offense to be great.

11. Florida

Why: The definition of crazy is doing the same thing over and over expecting a different result each time. So, it’s kind of fitting that Florida, the land of craziness, hired a coach with a nearly identical resume as the one it just fired.

12. Auburn

Why: Maybe a new coach and quarterback were what’s needed in the Plains. Give Auburn better quarterback play last year and Hugh Freeze might still be employed.

13. Mississippi State

Why: I’m more of a believer in the Bulldogs’ continued improvements than most. Kamario Taylor is going to be a problem for opposing defenses. If Mississippi State’s defense shows any inkling of an ability to stop the run, the Bulldogs could win more than one or two SEC games. Don’t forget how many games they should’ve won last year (i.e., Tennessee, Texas, Florida).

14. Vanderbilt

Why: Can the Commodores be a playoff contender without Diego Pavia? Also, without cheating, name three Vanderbilt players. There isn’t much to be excited about other than Vanderbilt bucking its history of being at the bottom of the SEC.

15. Kentucky

Why: Maybe the Wildcats should be last seeing what happened the last time an SEC team hired a first-time head coach in the offseason (not before the playoffs)? But the cupboards aren’t as empty in Lexington as they were when Jeff Lebby took over in Starkville.

16. Arkansas

Why: The Razorbacks are what Mississippi State was two years ago. They’ll be lucky to win one SEC game.